LAS VEGAS — The stage is set for what will be a very intriguing NBA Cup championship game between two heavyweights in the Eastern and Western Conferences. After entering the season as the favorites to represent the West in the NBA Finals, the Oklahoma City Thunder can really cement their status as the best team in the league with a victory in the NBA Cup. At the same time, this NBA Cup championship game offers the Milwaukee Bucks a chance to move up the NBA power rankings and a chance at redemption for their early-season woes.

When the Bucks were 2-8, there were not only questions about head coach Doc Rivers' future, but all of a sudden, trade rumors surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo were all over the place. Nobody outside of Milwaukee thought this team would have a chance to claim the NBA Cup, yet here are the Bucks one game away from going undefeated during the in-season tournament. A win over Oklahoma City suddenly puts the Bucks right back in the thick of things near the top of the East standings.

What makes Milwaukee such a special team is how well Giannis and Damian Lillard are playing together in the two-man game. This is what propelled them past the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday in Las Vegas, and the scary thing is that these two superstars are getting better.

“We're feeling more comfortable. Our chemistry is the best it's ever been, and at the end of the day, it takes time,” Antetokounmpo told ClutchPoints after advancing to the NBA Cup championship game. “A lot of people have high expectations for us from Day 1 to be the best duo to ever play this game. This is our second year playing together, and we are more comfortable with one another.

“There's always areas where we can improve, which we will improve, but I am so happy how comfortable we are playing that two-man game down the stretch.”

The task of taking down the Thunder and winning the NBA Cup will not be as easy as it sounds for the Bucks, as Oklahoma City continues to look like the best team in the league despite Chet Holmgren being injured. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's MVP resume is growing, and he enters this championship game scoring at least 25 points in 15 straight games.

Whoever raises the NBA Cup trophy into the air on Tuesday night in Sin City will see their NBA power rankings stock continue to rise.

1. Oklahoma City Thunder (+1)

Record: 20-5 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. DAL (W14) [NBA Cup quarterfinal], vs. HOU (W15) [NBA Cup semifinals]

Upcoming schedule: vs. MIL (12/17)*, at ORL (12/19), at MIA (12/20)

*NBA Cup Championship

There wasn't a single moment during Saturday's NBA Cup semifinals game against the Houston Rockets in which the Thunder looked concerned. Gilgeous-Alexander got into a groove on both ends of the court, and Isaiah Hartenstein continued to put in work in the paint with his low-block scoring and rebounding. Not to mention, both Jalen Williams and Luguentz Dort supplied the Thunder with the needed secondary scoring against one of the better defensive teams in the NBA.

At this point, it's safe to call the Thunder the best team in the NBA. Between their efficient offense and top-rated defense, Oklahoma City should be the favorites to win the NBA Cup on Tuesday in Las Vegas.

2. Cleveland Cavaliers (-1)

Record: 22-4 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. WAS (W10)

Upcoming schedule: at BKN (12/16), vs. MIL (12/20), vs. PHI (12/21)

Another double-digit win over the Washington Wizards gave the Cleveland Cavaliers their 14th victory by 10 or more points this season. The backcourt duo of Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell continue to put in work, as Evan Mobley's growth has been the main factor behind Cleveland's success. Prior to a short break for the holidays, the Cavs will face some tough home games against the surging Bucks and a Philadelphia 76ers team that desperately needs a big win to push them in the right direction. The Cavs must make sure they keep their foot on the gas pedal heading into the holidays.

3. Boston Celtics (-)

Record: 21-5 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. DET (W24), at WAS (W14)

Upcoming schedule: vs. CHI (12/19), at CHI (12/21)

The Boston Celtics continue to roll and remain inside the top five of the NBA power rankings. This Boston team has only lost two games in the last month by a combined 10 points. Although Jayson Tatum has played like a true MVP candidate this season, the production that the Celtics are getting from Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser off the bench has been the difference for them this season. Pritchard is certainly looking like the best Sixth Man of the Year candidate right before the calendar flips to 2025.

4. Memphis Grizzlies (+1)

Record: 18-9 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. BKN (W16), at LAL (L6)

Upcoming schedule: vs. GSW (12/19), at ATL (12/21)

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies have quietly flown up the NBA power rankings and the NBA standings as a whole. While the national spotlight is not on them, this may actually be a good thing for Memphis because they are locked in on finding redemption. The Grizzlies have won 10 of their last 11 games, including recent road wins over Boston and the Los Angeles Lakers. It is also worth pointing out that Memphis' offense has scored at least 115 points in 11 of their last 12 games.

5. Dallas Mavericks (-1)

Record: 17-9 | Last Week's Schedule: at OKC (L14) [NBA Cup quarterfinal], at GSW (W10)

Upcoming schedule: vs. LAC (12/19), vs. LAC (12/21)

Whether or not the Dallas Mavericks can get back to the top of the Western Conference standings depends on their defensive abilities. We all know a team led by Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving has no problems scoring, yet Dallas is susceptible to giving up points in the paint and allowing their opponents to score off second-chance opportunities. Still, the Mavs were riding a seven-game win streak before their loss to Oklahoma City in the NBA Cup quarterfinals.

6. Houston Rockets (+1)

Record: 17-9 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. GSW (W1) [NBA Cup quarterfinal], vs. OKC (L15) [NBA Cup semifinal]

Upcoming schedule: vs. NOP (12/19), at TOR (12/22)

Being able to play in the semifinals of the NBA Cup against the Thunder has given the Rockets even more confidence in themselves. Despite not having a true go-to scorer, the Rockets are a gritty, defensive-minded team that looks to break down teams with their physicality. The main concern with Houston compared to the other top teams in the NBA power rankings is whether the Rockets can score against the better defensive teams. Although this was the case against the Clippers recently, Houston has failed to score at least 100 points in three of their last four games.

7. New York Knicks (-)

Record: 15-10 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. ATL (L8) [NBA Cup quarterfinal], at ORL (W9)

Upcoming schedule: at MIN (12/19), at NOP (12/21)

A win over the Hawks would've been ideal for the New York Knicks, as they would've had a shot to compete for the NBA Cup. However, this loss has proven that the Knicks still have work to do if they are to be top contenders at the top of the NBA power rankings. Karl-Anthony Towns has been the driving force behind New York's success in recent games, as he has registered at least 22 points and 15 rebounds in four of his last five games, including 22 points and 22 rebounds against the Orlando Magic on Sunday. The Knicks are currently third in the league when it comes to offensive rating.

8. Orlando Magic (-2)

Record: 17-11 | Last Week's Schedule: at MIL (L5) [NBA Cup quarterfinal], vs. NYK (L9)

Upcoming schedule: vs. OKC (12/19), vs. MIA (12/21)

Without Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero, many expected the Magic to stumble and fall down the NBA power rankings. Well, that is not the case so far, as Jalen Suggs is the next man up to be the star of the team. Although Suggs struggled against the Knicks on Sunday night, he recorded 26 points against the Phoenix Suns and 32 points against the Bucks without Wagner on the court. Defense won't be an issue for Orlando without their top scores, but will this team have enough firepower on offense to stay afloat near the top of the East?

9. Milwaukee Bucks (+5)

Record: 14-11 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. ORL (W15) [NBA Cup quarterfinal], vs. ATL (W8) [NBA Cup semifinal]

Upcoming schedule: at OKC (12/17)*, at CLE (12/20), vs. WAS (12/21)

*NBA Cup Championship

A trip to the NBA Cup championship game is exactly what the Bucks needed to get back on track this season. Between Giannis and Dame clicking at the right time, as well as Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis stepping up in the frontcourt, Milwaukee could use a NBA Cup victory over the Thunder to push themselves back to the front of the Eastern Conference standings. What will be interesting to watch about the Bucks in this matchup against OKC is how the Thunder look to limit Lillard. Giannis is going to do his thing, but who will step up if the Thunder do a great job of taking Lillard out of the picture?

10. Minnesota Timberwolves (-)

Record: 14-11 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. LAL (W10), at SAS (W14)

Upcoming schedule: vs. NYK (12/19), vs. GSW (12/21)

The Minnesota Timberwolves have won six of their last seven games and find themselves as a top-10 team in the NBA power rankings. Defensively, the T-Wolves have found themselves, as they rank fourth in defensive rating and are only allowing an average of 105.6 points per game, the third fewest in the NBA. As Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle get more playing time together, the Wolves will continue to grow.

11. Golden State Warriors (-3)

Record: 14-11 | Last Week's Schedule: at HOU (L1) [NBA Cup quarterfinal], vs. DAL (L10)

Upcoming schedule: at MEM (12/19), at MIN (12/21)

Losses continue to stack up for the Golden State Warriors, resulting in their fall out of the top 10 in the NBA power rankings. Stephen Curry obviously needs help next to him on offense, which is why getting Dennis Schroder could be a huge addition for Golden State. However, going out and trading De'Anthony Melton and second-round picks for Schroder opens the door for the Warriors to continue being aggressive on the trade market and add even more talent between now and the trade deadline.

12. Atlanta Hawks (-)

Record: 14-13 | Last Week's Schedule: at NYK (W8) [NBA Cup quarterfinal], vs. MIL (L8) [NBA Cup semifinal)

Upcoming schedule: at SAS (12/19), vs. MEM (12/21)

After losing to the Bucks in the NBA Cup semifinals, the Hawks head back to reality with a ton of confidence in their abilities to compete against any team in the East. After all, Trae Young and this younger Hawks team picked up wins over the Celtics and Cavs during this tournament. Atlanta is a lot better than many think.

13. Denver Nuggets (+2)

Record: 13-10 | Last Week's Schedule: at LAC (W22)

Upcoming schedule: at SAC (12/16), at POR (12/19), at NOP (12/22)

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets continue to be a mystery. On some nights, like against the LA Clippers, the Nuggets look like one of the better offensive teams in the league. Other nights, this team can't score outside of giving the ball to Jokic and having him go for at least 40 points. Until the Nuggets solve their offensive problems, they are nothing more than a middle-of-the-pack team in the West.

14. Miami Heat (+2)

Record: 13-10 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. TOR (W10)

Upcoming schedule: at DET (12/18), vs. OKC (12/20), at ORL (12/21)

Keep a close eye on the Miami Heat, as this team has won four straight games to move three full games above a .500 record. Jimmy Butler has been good, but Tyler Herro has been the driving force behind Miami's recent success, averaging 26.3 points per game during this win streak. The Heat as a team have averaged 122.8 points over their last four wins.

15. Phoenix Suns (-2)

Record: 14-11 | Last Week's Schedule: Upcoming schedule: at UTA (W8), vs. POR (W7)

Upcoming schedule: vs. IND (12/19), vs. DET (12/21)

The merry-go-round of injuries continues to impact the Phoenix Suns. With Kevin Durant returning, it's now Bradley Beal who has missed some games due to injury. Once the Suns are whole, they can compete at the top of the West standings. Until then, this team continues to look like a shell of the powerhouse they are meant to be.

16. Los Angeles Lakers (+2)

Record: 14-11 | Last Week's Schedule: at MIN (L10), vs. MEM (W6)

Upcoming schedule: at SAC (12/19), at SAC (12/21)

Defeating the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night was a big boost of confidence for JJ Redick's Lakers. LeBron James returned after his mini hiatus, and the Lakers seemed to be playing with an edge to them in this game against one of the better teams in the NBA power rankings. It will be interesting to see how this team looks moving forward.

17. Los Angeles Clippers (-6)

Record: 14-12 | Last Week's Schedule: at DEN (L22)

Upcoming schedule: vs. UTA (12/16), at DAL (12/19), at DAL (12/21)

If anything has become clear about the LA Clippers, it's that they need Kawhi Leonard back sooner than later. The good news is that Kawhi has been doing some light work behind the scenes and could be ready to make his debut sometime in January, allowing him to get back on the court in some games prior to the All-Star break. Defensively, the Clippers have built their identity as being a tough and gritty team.

18. Sacramento Kings (-1)

Record: 13-13 | Last Week's Schedule: at NOP (W2)

Upcoming schedule: vs. DEN (12/16), vs. LAL (12/19), vs. LAL (12/21)

While on the topic of building identity, the Sacramento Kings don't have one at the moment. DeMar DeRozan, De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, and Malik Monk are all great players, but the Kings continue to throw away games that they should've won this season. Consistency is what this group struggles with, and it has resulted in their average record to this point.

19. San Antonio Spurs (-)

Record: 13-13 | Last Week's Schedule: at POR (W2), vs. MIN (L14)

Upcoming schedule: vs. ATL (12/19), vs. POR (12/21)

One of the surprise teams in the West this season has been the San Antonio Spurs, a younger team that is on the rise. Victor Wembanyama is heading to his first All-Star Game, and the Spurs continue to evolve under the leadership of Chris Paul and Harrison Barnes. As Devin Vassell gets more time next to Paul and Wemby, he too will blossom into a bright spot for this organization.

20. Chicago Bulls (-)

Record: 11-15 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. CHA (W14)

Upcoming schedule: at TOR (12/16), at BOS (12/19), vs. BOS (12/21)

Expectations should be low for the Chicago Bulls right now, especially since they will be sellers ahead of the trade deadline. The Bulls are open to practically every trade that comes their way, so it will be interesting to see if Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic remain on the roster past February 6.

21. Indiana Pacers (+3)

Record: 12-15 | Last Week's Schedule: at PHI (W14), vs. NOP (W15)

Upcoming schedule: at PHX (12/19), at SAC (12/22)

Back-to-back double-digit wins this past week has to have the Indiana Pacers feeling good. Tyrese Haliburton has not looked like the All-Star he was a season ago, which has directly impacted the Pacers' poor offensive performance late in game. Defense has been this team's main concern, which is why holding the Philadelphia 76ers to 107 points and the New Orleans Pelicans to 104 points has to feel good for this group.

22. Detroit Pistons (-1)

Record: 10-16 | Last Week's Schedule: at BOS (L24)

Upcoming schedule: vs. MIA (12/16), vs. UTA (12/19), at PHX (12/21)

Cade Cunningham has been spectacular for the Detroit Pistons this season, and he has put them in a position where a few wins could thrust them up the NBA power rankings and the Eastern Conference standings. Detroit can be a dangerous team between their length and athleticism. Keep an eye on them possibly being in the market to add scoring talent on their bench ahead of the deadline.

23. Philadelphia 76ers (-1)

Record: 7-16 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. IND (L14)

Upcoming schedule: at CHA (12/16), vs. CHA (12/20), at CLE (12/21)

Once again, the Philadelphia 76ers have been decimated by injuries. Joel Embiid recently returned from his knee ailments, yet he is back on the injury list with a sinus fracture after being struck in the face by an elbow against the Pacers. In addition to Embiid being out, Jared McCain is also out with a meniscus tear. At this point, it is hard to imagine that the Sixers can salvage their season and move back up the NBA power rankings.

24. Brooklyn Nets (-1)

Record: 10-15 | Last Week's Schedule: at MEM (L16)

Upcoming schedule: vs. CLE (12/16), at TOR (12/19), vs. UTA (12/21)

After trading Dennis Schroder, who will be next for the Brooklyn Nets? Cam Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith are two likely players to be traded, as several playoff-contending teams have expressed interest there. Although they have been competitive early on this season, the Nets will likely enter their tanking mode during the back half of the season.

25. Charlotte Hornets (-)

Record: 7-18 | Last Week's Schedule: at CHI (L14)

Upcoming schedule: vs. PHI (12/16), at WAS (12/19)at PHI (12/20)

Until LaMelo Ball gets back on the court, the Charlotte Hornets are nothing more than a young team looking to learn. Ball makes this group competitive, as his scoring and shot-creating abilities are heavily undervalued across the league. It is not hard to imagine Charlotte going on a run and picking up some impressive wins before the All-Star break once Ball returns from injury.

26. Portland Trail Blazers (+1)

Record: 8-18 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. SAS (L2), at PHX (L7)

Upcoming schedule: vs. DEN (12/19), at SAS (12/21)

After being 8-12 at one point and trending in the right direction of the NBA power rankings, the Portland Trail Blazers have regressed and are now 8-18 overall. Over their last six games, Portland has eclipsed 115 points only twice, as their offense is a complete disaster at this juncture.

27. Toronto Raptors (-1)

Record: 7-18 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. NYK (L5), at MIA (L10)

Upcoming schedule: vs. CHI (12/16), vs. BKN (12/19), vs. HOU (12/22)

Scottie Barnes is once again on the injury report, this time due to a severe ankle sprain. Without Barnes and Immanuel Quickley, Gradey Dick and RJ Barrett are left as the scoring leaders for a Toronto Raptors team that just can't seem to get anything going. The good news is that Dick has been great on the offensive end of the court for the Raptors this season, supply them with three-point shooting and another option to put the ball on the floor and get to the rim.

28. Utah Jazz (+1)

Record: 5-19 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. PHX (L8)

Upcoming schedule: at LAC (12/16), at DET (12/19), at BKN (12/21)

The Utah Jazz have lost 11 of their last 13 games and are a team primed to make changes ahead of the trade deadline. At this point, there isn't much else to say about this team, as they will pick up a few wins here and there, but it is hard to imagine them crossing the 20-win threshold this season.

29. New Orleans Pelicans (-1)

Record: 5-22 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. SAC (L2), at IND (L15)

Upcoming schedule: at HOU (12/19), vs. NYK (12/21), vs. DEN (12/22)

Brandon Ingram is once again injured, and the New Orleans Pelicans as a whole continue to sink to a new low in the NBA power rankings. There is no telling when Zion Williamson will be back, that is if he returns to New Orleans, and the Pelicans appear committed to getting Herb Jones and Trey Murphy III more looks. Change is coming in NOLA.

30. Washington Wizards (-)

Record: 3-21 | Last Week's Schedule: at CLE (L10), vs. BOS (L14)

Upcoming schedule: vs. CHA (12/19), at MIL (12/21)

Since the start of November, the Washington Wizards have just one win. That is it. The only positive thing about this season for the Wizards is that they are continuing to get their youth valuable experience and playing time. Then again, consistently losing has to take a toll on these young players mentally.