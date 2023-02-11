As it turns out, the Memphis Grizzlies did everything they can to secure the services of Mikal Bridges right before the NBA trade deadline. As we all know, Bridges is now a member of the Brooklyn Nets after the Phoenix Suns pulled the trigger on a blockbuster deal that saw Kevin Durant take his talents to Arizona. The Grizzlies took their shot, though, and to say that the offer they had on the table for Bridges is surprising would be an understatement.

It was previously reported that the Suns turned down an offer of no less than four first-round picks from an unnamed team prior to the trade deadline. Apparently, that team was the Grizzlies. This new report comes via NBA insider Michael Scotto of HoopsHype:

“The Memphis Grizzlies offered the Brooklyn Nets four first-round picks for Mikal Bridges, league sources told HoopsHype. It’s unclear if the picks included protections or not,” Scotto wrote.

Not only does this speak volumes of just how much the Grizzlies wanted Bridges, but it is also a clear indication of how much market value the 26-year-old currently holds. After all, he was also the centerpiece of the Suns’ offer for KD.

You can’t really blame Phoenix for turning down Memphis’ godfather offer, though. Four first-round picks pretty much guarantee a bright future for the Suns, but they are clearly in win-now mode. They’re swinging for the fences with their Kevin Durant trade, and it now remains to be seen if they will reap the benefits of their bold decision.