The Memphis Grizzlies could be set for a busy offseason of work. After crashing out of the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs and dealing with all of the Ja Morant drama, it's clear that some changes need to be made throughout the Grizzlies organization. That could end up leading them to pursue OG Anunoby of the Toronto Raptors.

The Raptors are wavering between potentially blowing up their team and rebuilding, or trying to salvage things by turning themselves back into a championship contender. One of their most sought after players is Anunoby, and while he figures to have no shortage of suitors this offseason, the Grizzlies reported trade plans could make them the frontrunner to land the versatile wing.

“The Grizzlies are dangling future first-round draft picks to make an upgrade on the wing, league sources told HoopsHype…Anunoby is owed $18.6 million for the upcoming season and has a $19.9 million player option for the 2024-25 season. With unrestricted free agent Dillon Brooks not expected back in Memphis, per The Athletic, and expected to draw interest from the Houston Rockets in free agency, the Grizzlies will need to fill the starting void of Brooks.” – Michael Scotto, HoopsHype

The Grizzlies have a clear void to fill with Dillon Brooks headed out the exit door, and it seems like Anunoby could be the perfect option for them, especially considering all the draft capital they have at their disposal. It may take a lot of convincing for the Raptors to get rid of Anunoby, but if they do, it looks like Memphis is well-positioned to make a big push to land Anunoby.