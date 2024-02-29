Is Klay Thompson going to be in a Golden State Warriors uniform next season? This is the question many have been pondering, especially given that Thompson's role has drastically changed with the Warriors. The future Hall of Famer has moved into a bench role with the Warriors this season, resulting in a lot of speculation about whether or not this will play a factor in Thompson's decision to remain with the organization.
The one constant for Klay is that he has constantly reiterated that he wants to remain with Golden State alongside Stephen Curry and Draymond Green for the duration of his career. Of course, anything can change between now and when free agency begins. However, some new details regarding Thompson's contract situation have emerged, pointing in the direction of him staying with the Warriors.
Klay Thompson's contract desires
Thompson currently finds himself making $43.2 million in the final year of his contract, ahead of unrestricted free agency. While other teams around the league may be willing to offer the five-time All-Star and four-time champion a high-paying contract, the offer that comes from the Warriors is likely to be much less than what he is currently making. This is due to Thompson's numbers declining and the fact that the Warriors are looking to cut some long-term costs.
Although the two sides held extension talks prior to the start of the 2023-24 season, these negotiations never really made it that far, according to ESPN. In fact, it is said that there was never any real offer made to Thompson.
Between these extension discussions falling apart and Thompson's role changing with Golden State, could the veteran possibly look to cash in for the last time in his career with another team as a free agent?
This appears unlikely to happen, as neither his lineup status, nor a max contract, are driving forces for the Warriors star, per ESPN. A shorter-term deal seems to make the most sense at this time for Klay, especially when looking at the other contracts this organization is committed to.
Curry is under contract through the 2025-26 season, as is head coach Steve Kerr after he recently received a two-year, $35 million extension. Green is also under contract through the 2025-26 season, and his deal contains a $27.7 million player option for the 2026-27 season. It is certainly possible that Thompson will seek to align his contract with that of Curry's, Kerr's, and Green's in order for the entirety of the Warriors' core to become free agents at the same time.
Not only does this allow them to discuss their futures together, but this also provides Golden State with flexibility down the road since they would be able to negotiate smaller deals with their future Hall of Famers as they move into a new era.
Thompson has been with the Warriors his entire career, and all signs still point towards him remaining with this franchise until he retires.