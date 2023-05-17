Once again, the injury bug bit the Los Angeles Clippers in the postseason. The Clippers lost their first-round playoff series against the Suns due largely to injuries to their two best players, Paul George, and Kawhi Leonard. George sat out the entirety of the series due to a knee sprain, while Leonard only played in Games 1 and 2.

After another early playoff exit, Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue’s future with the team seems to be very much up in the air, as the Phoenix Suns are rumored to be interested in hiring him. And on a recent episode of the Locked on NBA podcast, NBA writer Howard Beck revealed the true reason why Lue is considering leaving the Clippers, per a tweet from Legion Hoops:

“There have been rumblings for a while that [Ty Lue] might be getting impatient with the situation there [with Clippers]. It’s been wearing on him that he never has his stars available.”

Tyronn Lue, 46, has coached the Clippers for the last four seasons. His most successful season coaching the Clippers was the 2020-21 campaign, when the Clippers made it all the way to the Western Conference Finals before losing to the Phoenix Suns. Before coaching the Clippers, Lue spent five years as the head coach of the Cavaliers and coached the team to a title back in 2016.

The Los Angeles Clippers would be wise to do in all their power to hold onto Lue past this summer. After all, there isn’t a head coach on the open market who is a clear upgrade over him.