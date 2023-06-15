We've now officially entered the NBA offseason so naturally, all sorts of rumors are going to be out and about in the coming months. One-time NBA champion turned ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins is doing his bit to fuel the offseason hype train. In his recent list of summer predictions, he's floated the possibility of a reunion between former Golden State Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Kevin Durant.

KD won't be leaving the Phoenix Suns anytime soon, though, given that he's been with the team for just half a season. Green, on the other hand, could opt to enter NBA free agency this offseason, with his current deal with the Warriors holding a player option for this coming season. In his mind, Perkins believes that Draymond will ultimately decide to jump ship and take his talents to Phoenix:

Kendrick Perkins' big list of offseason predictions: Bradley Beal — Celtics

Fred VanVleet — Sixers

Brook Lopez — Bucks

James Harden — Lakers

Draymond Green — Suns Thoughts? 🤔 (via @ESPNNBA) pic.twitter.com/mgrTnawihh — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 14, 2023

The idea of Draymond Green leaving the Warriors this summer is not a new development. However, a potential move to the Suns to reunite with Kevin Durant is indeed newsworthy.

To be clear, though, it does not seem like Kendrick Perkins is citing a specific source, and this appears to be nothing more than a bold prediction from his end. It's not as if Big Perk is plucking this idea out of thin air, though, so perhaps this fearless forecast has some truth to it.

Draymond Green, Kevin Durant, and Devin Booker all playing on the same team? Well, wouldn't that be something?