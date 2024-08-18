NBA standout Dennis Smith Jr. is paying it forward to an HBCU. Per a statement by Fayetteville State University athletics, the former 2017 Dallas Mavericks draftee will be the title sponsor of the McDougal-Scurry Golf Tournament alongside the Two-Six project.

In a statement, Smith expressed his excitement to sponsor the tournament and his love for Fayetteville State University, saying, “Fayetteville State has always been a safe space for me. I’m thrilled to support this event and continue my partnership with the athletics department. It’s important for me to continue to support my hometown and home HBCU to give other athletes a safe space!”

Smith is certainly familiar with the institution, as a Fayetteville native. He attended Trinity Christian School for high school and was a standout player for the team. He eventually went on to play for North Carolina State University and was eventually drafted by the Dallas Mavericks with the 9th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

Smith has had a adventurous NBA career, playing for the Mavericks for two years before departing the squad. He’s had stints with the New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons, Portland Trailblazers and Charlotte Hornets before concluding last season with the Brooklyn Nets.

Grant Bennett, founder and president of The Two-Six Project, also spoke about being a title sponsor for the event, saying, “There is no better one than Fayetteville State. We grew up working out over here and playing our youth championship games here. Dennis still practices here. We definitely wanted to find a way to give back to home and do it in a way that supports the athletic program here that gives back to us in so many ways.”

Fayetteville State fields a competitive golf program, most recently winning the 2023 CIAA Golf Championship. They finished the three rounds of the championship with a 54-hole total of 873 (+9), capturing their first championship since 2012.

The Broncos golf team also took home significant honors, as then-freshman Caden Hodges won the Championship's Low Medalist Award, the Golfer of the Year, and the Rookie of the Year Awards. Meanwhile, head golf caoch John Cole was voted the Coach of the Year by the CIAA Golf Coaches' and Sports Information Director's Associations.

The McDougal-Scurry Golf Tournament is scheduled for Friday, September 6, at the Gates Four Golf and Country Club. The event is designed to raise funds for HBCU student-athlete scholarships and aims to unite golf fans, local companies, and community figures.