Derrick White was recently inducted into the University of Colorado’s Wall of Honor during the NBA All-Star break, cementing his legacy in the program’s history. The recognition celebrates his contributions to Colorado basketball and his journey from an overlooked prospect to a key figure in the NBA.

The Boston Celtics guard reflected on the moment, expressing gratitude for the recognition and what it means to him personally.

“It was amazing. I’m very thankful and grateful that I'm a part of CU history… As a Colorado kid, it means a lot to me,” White told Justin Turpin of Audacy Sports.

White’s path to the Wall of Honor was unconventional. Initially, he was not heavily recruited out of high school and began his collegiate career at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs, a Division II program. Over three seasons, he established himself as a standout player before transferring to the Colorado Buffaloes for the 2016-17 season.

Derrick White's breakout season at Colorado set foundation for Celtics success

In his lone season at the Division I level, White quickly made an impact, leading the Buffaloes in scoring with 18.1 points per game while also averaging 4.4 assists, 4.1 rebounds, 1.4 blocks, and 1.2 steals. His efficiency was a key factor for the team, as he shot 50.7% from the field and 39.6% from beyond the arc.

That season, the Buffaloes finished 19-15 overall and 8-10 in Pac-12 play, securing a seventh-place finish in the conference. They defeated Washington State in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament before falling to Arizona in the quarterfinals. The team later received an invitation to the National Invitation Tournament but was eliminated in the first round by UCF.

White’s strong play at Colorado earned him recognition as an NBA prospect, leading to his selection by the San Antonio Spurs with the 29th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. Over five and a half seasons with the Spurs, he developed into a reliable two-way guard before being traded to the Celtics in 2022.

Since arriving in Boston, White has become an integral part of the team’s success. He played a pivotal role in the Celtics’ championship run last season and has earned two NBA All-Defensive Second Team selections for his efforts on the defensive end.

Now in his eighth NBA season, White is averaging career highs with 16.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field and 37.8% from three-point range across 53 games. His contributions have helped the Celtics (40-16) maintain their position as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.

White and the Celtics will return to action on Sunday against the New York Knicks (37-19) at 1:00 p.m. ET on ABC.