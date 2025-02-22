Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla addressed why he hasn't anointed a captain for his championship team. After Payton Pritchard's big night off the bench in the Celtics' 124-104 win against the Philadelphia 76ers, Mazzulla explained why crowning one player his captain isn't ideal.

For Mazzulla, leadership is a responsibility shared among all of his players, per WEEI.com's Justin Turpin.

“At the end of the day, we all have a role and a responsibility to the culture and to the locker room, and giving it to one person takes away the leadership of everybody,” Mazzula said. “I think the best thing about this team is that everyone's a captain in the sense that everyone has a role to play, everyone has a job to do, and everyone's job is to impact winning.

“And it looks different for different guys, and sometimes one guy's role is more important at a particular time. But at the end of the day, we all have to carry the responsibility of leadership. So, it's on all of us to do that on and off the court all the time. So, the guys do a great job of doing that together.”

From Prtichard's 28 points leading the Celtics off the bench to Jayson Tatum's triple-double in Thursday's win against the 76ers, Boston's all-hands-on-deck approach has led to impressive performances from the starting lineup to the second unit. The champions, who brought back most of last year's team, are having an impressive month.

The Celtics are 6-1 in February, with their only loss handed to them by the Dallas Mavericks in a 127-120 defeat.

Joe Mazzulla on Jayson Tatum's triple-double vs 76ers

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla commended All-Star Jayson Tatum on his performance in Thursday's win against the 76ers. Tatum's leadership is a testament to his offensive approach in reading the defense and making the right play for himself and his teammates.

After the win, Mazzulla discussed Tatum's impact, per ClutchPoints' Daniel Donabedian.

“With him, it's about delivering the pass versus the right coverage, knowing what coverage is coming, knowing what the read is,” Mazzulla said. “He had one turnover, but you can see he was processing the help. He's just doing a good job of scanning where the two-on-one is and how it's being guarded. Him being a playmaker is big for us.”

The Celtics will host the Knicks in a matinee at TD Garden on Sunday.