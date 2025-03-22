The NBA fined Brooklyn Nets forward Trendon Watford and Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner $35,000 each for a fight during Thursday's game. Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard was also involved in the altercation and fined $20,000.

The fight broke out during the fourth quarter of Thursday's 105-99 Pacers overtime win at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. With the Nets leading 84-79 with 4:48 remaining, Watford shoved Nembhard after the two appeared to exchange words following a Pacers bucket. Turner then inserted himself, initiating a bench-clearing scuffle during which Brooklyn head coach Jordi Fernandez got bumped and fell into the second row.

Trendon Watford just got into it with Andrew Nembhard and Myles Turner. Jordi Fernandez ran over to break it up and got shoved into the second row. Quite the scene. pic.twitter.com/slYorkYD7G — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) March 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

Watford was ejected, while Turner and Nembhard received one technical each. The Nets forward, who makes $2.7 million this season, told Yes Network's Meghan Triplett that he felt the fine “was steep” and was planning to appeal it.

Trendon Watford, Myles Turner react to fines, scuffle during Nets-Pacers matchup

Turner outlined postgame why he stepped in between Watford and Nembhard.

“I had my back turned, and I saw him push Drew. It's a brotherhood in this locker room, man. We all look out for each other. I wasn't really just about to let that go down,” he said. “I'm a very nonchalant, quiet person, but that just rubbed me the wrong way. He's a lot bigger than Drew, and he put his hands on him. Just something in me kinda flipped, you know. It was nothing crazy. You know what this league's about, but at the same time, I just couldn't let him do that.”

Watford posted 15 points and two assists on 6-of-11 shooting in 26 minutes before his ejection. Following the fight, the Pacers finished regulation on a 12-7 run before closing out the win in overtime.

Turner finished with 23 points on 8-of-11 shooting with 10 rebounds and five blocks, the last of which came in the game's final minute to seal the Indiana win.