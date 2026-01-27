Charlotte Hornets' LaMelo Ball was snubbed from his second-straight NBA Eastern Conference All-Star selection, but the young franchise star is more than likely to be selected as a reserve player given his track record of leading the fan-vote in previous years. Ball is also keeping things fresh with sponsor PUMA, preparing to release a “Fast & Furious” sneaker collection inspired by the classic movie franchise.

LaMelo Ball first signed to PUMA Basketball in 2020 prior to his first NBA season where earned ‘Rookie of the Year' honors. The multi-year endorsement deal was reported around $100 million and included the promise of a signature sneaker line to promote the “blockbuster” talent of Ball.

Six years later and the LaMelo Ball x Puma line has grown to five signature name-bearing sneakers, the most recent PUMA MB.05 released in August 2025. Ball has also grown his own subset LaFrance lifestyle line, featuring a number of non-basketball sneaker silhouettes and apparel.

Partnering with the likes of “Rick and Morty” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” PUMA and LaMelo Ball are prepared to release another multi-shoe collection in collaboration with the popular move franchise “Fast & Furious.”

LaMelo Ball x PUMA x Fast & Furious

Get ready to hit the gas. PUMA x Fast & Furious coming soon. pic.twitter.com/3s2zG3CGSA — PUMA Basketball (@PUMAHoops) January 26, 2026

LaMelo Ball and PUMA unveil its upcoming collaboration with Fast & Furious dropping February 12 🏎️💨 pic.twitter.com/dpqBBL9dJx — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) January 26, 2026



The four-shoe collection will include two colorways of LaMelo's signature PUMA MB.05, along with two editions of the LaFrance and LaFrance RNR silhouettes. The colorways, appearing in orange, pink, blue, and black, are all inspired by the paint jobs of the cars featured throughout the franchise. The collection will release simultaneously with the MB.05 models priced at $135 with both LaFrance models retailing around $115.

The sneakers are expected to release February 11, 2026 during NBA All-Star Weekend. The release will also celebrate 25 years of the “Fast & Furious” franchise tying themselves to a generational player in the process.

PUMA Basketball will also be hosting an immersive pop-up experience at All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles where fans will have a chance to purchase the Fast & Furious collection during its initial drop. In-person quantities should be limited, but expect a wider release through PUMA and select PUMA retailers.