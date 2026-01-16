The Charlotte Hornets went into Southern California and routed the Los Angeles Lakers 135-117, thanks to LaMelo Ball's signature performance. But one of the highlights of the game came in the broadcast booth, when Hornets announcer Eric Collins critiqued a Lakers' star after seeing Luka Doncic complaining to the referees.

Collins did not hold back, calling out Doncic for his behavior after an official call. Significantly, it was not the first time someone in the broadcast booth had called out Doncic for his behavior on the court. When Doncic is hot, things are good. But when things are not going his way, Doncic usually falls into bad habits.

The Hornets came into Los Angeles and played incredibly well, controlling the pace of the game throughout. After trailing 39-30 after the first quarter, they had an explosive second quarter to take a lead they would never relinquish. Ball led the way with 30 points on 9 of 17 shooting. Meanwhile, Brandon Miller had 26 points on 9 of 19 shooting. Miles Bridges added 25 points on 9 of 13 shooting. Overall, the team shot 54.3% from the field, including 46.5% from the triples. It also helped that they dominated the boards 50-35.

While the Lakers struggled, Doncic had a good night on offense, scoring 39 points on 15 of 26 shooting, including 6 of 11 from the triples. Likewise, LeBron James added 29 points while shooting 10 of 19. But the Lakers just could not play good defense or win the battle on the boards. Because of that, Doncic became frustrated, which led Collins to call out his antics. The Hornets will not meet the Lakers again this season, but it probably won't be the last time Doncic is called out for arguing a call.