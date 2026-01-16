The Charlotte Hornets have been on the West Coast this week, and even though their trip didn't start off the way they wanted it to, it sure did get better. The Hornets had the Los Angeles Lakers on their schedule, and they gave them an L they probably won't forget, as they won 135-117.

The Hornets started to pull away in the second quarter, but in the second half, it was the LaMelo Ball show. Ball didn't shoot the ball well in the first half, but he came out in the next one and knocked down eight three-pointers, as almost every shot got a wild reaction from the fans.

This one on Deandre Ayton was probably the craziest shot, as he drove the ball, pulled the ball back to the free-throw line, and knocked down the three over him.

Lamelo Ball of the Charlotte Hornets with a nice step back 3 against Deandre Ayton of the Los Angeles Lakers pic.twitter.com/D6TgflhXTw — Franklin the Pump Dot Fun Guy (@PumpDotFunGuy) January 16, 2026

Late in the fourth quarter, Ball basically put the dagger in the Lakers with this three-pointer in the corner, and the point guard finished the game with 30 points and 11 assists.

LaMelo Ball trying to put the dagger in late for the Hornets 🎯pic.twitter.com/5PVi0XpWnc — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 16, 2026

After the game, Ball was asked about what helped them turn things up in the second half and how it felt to get a win like that.

“Pretty much going over the game plan, and with me, I know I missed a lot in the first half, but I sort of like halves like that, because I know the next one is going to be bright,” Ball said. “With the record and everything, we know it's not what it's supposed to be. But like we said, we're just gonna keep going and try to stack these wins.”

Ball wasn't the only one knocking down three-pointers during the game. Outside of his nine, Miles Bridges had five, Kon Knueppel had three, and Brandon Miller had two.

“It's great. When everybody's playing like that, it's just like a free-flow state, and it just makes all of our jobs easier,” Ball said.