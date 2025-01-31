Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball was surprisingly not selected to the NBA All-Star Game despite his strong 2024-25 season. Ball was among the most notable All-Star snubs this year. LaMelo's brothers Lonzo and LiAngelo Ball recently shared their thoughts on the situation, via What An Experience with Lonzo Ball.

“How does that s**t work, though,” LiAngelo said. “How do you have the most votes though and not go in though for real?”

“You better not cut what he said… Keep that in there,” Lonzo added.

LaMelo was snubbed of an All-Star appearance despite having the most fan votes. He was also third in votes among players.

“I mean, I don't play in there,” LiAngelo continued. “They said f**k Melo for real… I feel like Melo’s game would’ve been nice for the All-Star game, though. It would’ve been tough.”

LaMelo Ball is earning respect around the NBA. The Hornets have struggled, as they are just 12-32 overall in the 2024-25 season so far. Ball, however, is in the middle of a tremendous campaign.

The 23-year-old is averaging a career-high 28.2 points per game while shooting 41.9 percent from the field and 33.7 percent from beyond the arc. He is also recording per game averages of 7.3 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals per outing.

The fact that Ball did not make the All-Star team this season is truly surprising. One has to imagine that the Hornets' struggles played a role in the final result. Their underperformance is not Ball's fault, though. The fans and players clearly wanted to see him in the NBA All-Star Game.

Perhaps the snub will give Ball increased motivation moving forward. He can silence his doubters by continuing to play well. Ball has been mentioned in some trade rumors as well, so he will need to find a way to ignore the outside noise.

All-Star or not, the fact of the matter is that LaMelo Ball is establishing himself as one of the best players in the NBA.