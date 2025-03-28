CHICAGO – We might've just seen the game of the year in the NBA go down in Chicago. The Los Angeles Lakers were in town to take on the surging Chicago Bulls, and the matchup did not disappoint. Well, it actually did for most of the game. It was expected to be a close game, but the Lakers had a comfortable lead for most of the second half. However, Coby White and Josh Giddey took over in the late stages, and a half-court buzzer beater lifted the Bulls over the Lakers. Chicago won 119-117.

The Lakers led by as many as 18 points in the fourth quarter, and they led by 13 with five minutes left. The Bulls finished on a 27-12 run to get the win. Josh Giddey was the hero as he hit this ridiculous buzzer-beater:

JOSH GIDDEY FROM HALF COURT FOR THE WIN 🤯 What an ENDING!pic.twitter.com/KgT8HlfSHB — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

Giddey had a simple message after the win:

“That's a Bulls win!” Giddey said after the heroic shot.

The final 15 seconds of this game were insane. Patricks Williams hit a three to cut the deficit down to two with 10 seconds left, and the Bulls got an immediate steal and Coby White hit another three to put the Bulls on top. The Lakers weren't done yet. Austin Reaves came up with a huge bucket to give the Lakers the lead with three seconds left. It looked like Los Angeles was going to survive, but Giddey had other plans.

The Bulls have now won four games in a row for the second time this month. They have won nine of their last 11 games, and they are 9-4 this month.

This hot streak from the Bulls has come out of nowhere as they have not looked like anything special this year, but it has come at the right time. The postseason is just a couple of weeks away, and the Bulls are one of the hottest teams in the league. Josh Giddey is a big reason why.

The Bulls will return to action on Saturday as they will be back at home against the Dallas Mavericks.