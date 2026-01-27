It's a good thing the Chicago Bulls have Coby White while they still do. His name has been repeatedly floated as a trade target before the NBA Trade Deadline on Feb. 5.

On Monday, White added to his place in franchise history when he surpassed Kirk Hinrich for the most three pointers of all time, per K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Sports Network. It came in the third quarter against the LA Lakers when White eclipsed Hinrich's mark of 1,049 with 1,052. Zach LaVine has the most three pointers in franchise history with 1,130, with White needing 78 more.

This year has been a roller coaster for White. He's had to miss periods of the season due to calf strains. Nevertheless, he has found a way to bounce back. Currently, White is averaging 18.8 points and 4.7 assists in 24 games of play. Meanwhile, the Bulls are 23-22 and are on a four-game winning streak going into Monday.

Article Continues Below

Last Saturday, White scored 22 points and dished out seven assists as the Bulls defeated the Boston Celtics 114-111. White has been with the Bulls since 2019, when he was drafted as the 7th pick in the first round out of the University of North Carolina. Since then, he has become a popular player among the fans and an effective playmaker.

Currently, White is in the final year of his three-year, $36 million deal he signed with Chicago in 2023. He, along with six other players, has an expiring contract. The others are Ayo Dosunmu, Nikola Vucevic, Zach Collins, Jevon Carter, Dalen Terry, and Kevin Huerter.