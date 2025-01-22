The Chicago Bulls pulled off a big upset win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night, marching into the new Intuit Dome and coming away with a comfortable 112-99 win. This was Chicago's first time playing in the brand-new arena, but the Bulls quickly adapted and made themselves comfortable.

Not only were the Bulls able to come away with the win, but they enjoyed their time in the new arena. Guard Lonzo Ball gave credit to Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and gushed about how much he loved playing on the road there, via Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.

“I actually like this arena a lot,” Ball said. “I know I didn’t shoot too well but shoutout [Steve] Ballmer for thinking about us. This is probably the best away locker room that I’ve ever been in. Stadium, you can tell a lot of thought has been put into it and shoutout to him for doing that.

There's a bunch of stuff I've never seen. … He’s a very thoughtful man, thinking of the away team. We appreciate that.”

Despite the success of his team, Ball struggled in his first time in the new arena. The former UCLA star finished the game with just five points on 2-for-9 shooting and 1-for-8 from 3-point range. He will certainly not be happy with that type of performance back in his home state of California, but he will love the fact that the Bulls still got the win.

Ball isn't the first player to compliment the new arena. Many stars around the league have been impressed with the Clippers' new facilities this season including Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns. Ballmer and company seem to have taken a modern approach to building the new arena that makes it comfortable for fans and players of both teams.

Unfortunately for Ball, barring a trade, he will not be able to come back to the Intuit Dome until next season. The Bulls and the Clippers aren't scheduled to face off again until Feb. 26 and that contest is at the United Center in Chicago. The Bulls won't go back to Los Angeles for a meeting with the Clippers until next season.