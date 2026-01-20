The Chicago Bulls will host the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night. Josh Giddey is on the injury report alongside Patrick Williams, with both players listed as questionable. Giddey is dealing with a hamstring injury, while Williams has a right ankle sprain. Here is everything we need to know about Josh Giddey's injury and his playing status vs. the Clippers.

Josh Giddey injury status vs. Clippers

Given that Josh Giddey is questionable on the injury report, the assumption is he will be suiting up against the Clippers. Giddey has been a fixture on the injury report these days, but much of it has been very recent.

On Dec. 29, Giddey injured his hamstring during the Bulls' game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He was taken out after playing 18 minutes and scored 11 points. Ultimately, the Bulls lost 136-101. Since then, Giddey has missed the last ten games.

Meanwhile, Chicago has gone 5-5 during this ten-game stretch. Their most recent win came on Sunday at home against the Brooklyn Nets, 124-102. Giddey has played in 30 games and is averaging 19.2 points, 9.0 assists, and 8.9 rebounds per game.

Williams has played in 39 games and is averaging 6.5 points and 3.0 rebounds. He has had some consistent performances coming off the bench. Williams scored 15 points, shot 6-for-9 from the field, and was 3-for-5 from the three-point line in a 121-114 win over the Orlando Magic on Jan. 2.

On Jan. 14, Williams scored 13 points, was 4-for-6 from the field, and 3-for-3 from three in a 128-126 win over the Utah Jazz.

On Monday, Giddey was listed as questionable, a positive sign for the Bulls.

So when it comes to the question of if Josh Giddey is playing tonight vs. the Clippers, the answer is probably.

Bulls injury report

Josh Giddey (left hamstring strain): Questionable

Patrick Williams (right ankle sprain): Questionable

Zach Collins (right toe sprain): Out

Noa Essengue (Left shoulder surgery): Out for the season

Clippers injury report

Not Yet Submitted