DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks are set to play their first game since the All-Star break on Friday night against the New Orleans Pelicans. Dallas is attempting to find success amid the team's injury trouble. While speaking to reporters before the game, Mavs head coach Jason Kidd revealed that the team's energy and effort is the secret to success.

“We talk about rhythm and flow… We're playing hard, our energy is high… Just the effort is at a high,” Kidd said.

The Mavs are slowly beginning to get healthy. Anthony Davis, Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II are among the Mavs who remain out with injuries, but PJ Washington is returning on Friday night.

The Mavericks are still alive in the postseason conversation. At the very last, Dallas is hoping to earn a play-in tournament spot. However, and this goes without saying, but the goal is to clinch a secure playoff position. With a number of players still battling injuries, though, Dallas' energy and effort will continue to be of the utmost importance.

Kidd deserves credit. Players seem to make an extra effort to play hard on teams he coaches. Perhaps the fact that Kidd is a Hall of Fame point guard plays a factor in that, but regardless of the reason the Mavs are a team that will not give up despite the circumstances.

Friday's game will present a challenge. New Orleans has not had the best season by any means, but the Pelicans still feature plenty of talented players on the roster. The Pelicans' primary concern has been injuries during the 2024-25 campaign. They are certainly capable of pulling off an upset on any given night, even on the road.

As long as the Mavericks play hard, though, they should find themselves in a position to take care of business.