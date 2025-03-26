The Denver Nuggets will host the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday at Ball Arena. Nikola Jokic is doubtful on the team’s injury report due to a left ankle impingement.

Here’s everything we know about Jokic's injury and playing status vs. the Bucks.

Nikola Jokic injury status vs. Bucks

Jokic missed the Nuggets' previous five games due to his ankle injury. A doubtful tag for Wednesday's matchup indicates he's trending towards a return but is unlikely to suit up vs. the Bucks.

The Denver superstar has put together another MVP-caliber season, averaging a career-high 29.1 points on 58/41/81 shooting splits with 12.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists and 1.8 steals per game. He had appeared in 62 of the team's 68 games before his five-game absence.

The Nuggets are jockeying for position atop the Western Conference standings. They sit in third place at 45-28, a half-game ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies and two behind the Houston Rockets for second. Denver has posted a 2-3 record over its last five games without Jokic.

Aaron Gordon is also questionable due to right calf injury management and a left ankle ailment. He's averaged 25.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists on 61/52/88 shooting splits over his last four appearances with Jokic sidelined.

Meanwhile, the Bucks are battling to hold onto the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference playoff picture. They are tied with the Detroit Pistons with 11 games remaining, but hold the tiebreaker. Milwaukee has posted a 4-6 record over its last 10 games and just lost Damian Lillard indefinitely due to a blood clot.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is questionable for Wednesday's Nuggets matchup due to a left foot sprain.

So, regarding whether Nikola Jokic is playing tonight vs. the Bucks, the Nuggets won't force their top player out there if he isn't 100 percent. However, Denver will need Jokic over the season's final nine games if they hope to avoid falling in the West playoff picture.

Nuggets injury report

Christian Braun: Probable – Injury/Illness – Left Foot; Strain

Aaron Gordon: Questionable – Injury/Illness – Right Calf; Injury Management/Left Ankle Sprain

DaRon Holmes II: Out – Injury/Illness – Right Achilles Tendon; Repair

Nikola Jokic: Doubtful – Injury/Illness – Left Ankle; Impingement

Julian Strawther: Out – Injury/Illness – Left Knee; Sprain

Bucks injury report

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Questionable – Injury/Illness – Left Foot; Sprain

Damian Lillard: Out – Injury/Illness – Right Calf; Deep Vein Thrombosis

Bobby Portis: Out – League Suspension

Jericho Sims: Out – Injury/Illness – Right Thumb; UCL Sprain