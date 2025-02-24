As the Golden State Warriors traded for Jimmy Butler, the team has made a major turnaround, bringing life to a unit that had experienced disappointment after a strong start to the season. With the Warriors having their own championship aspirations, it's important to look at what led to the moment when the team acquired the former Miami Heat star as it involved Draymond Green.

The long-time Warrior would have a request for Golden State's front office, which was reportedly to “get another a**hole” according to Marcus Thompson II and Sam Amick of The Athletic.

“Before Butler arrived, Green had a standing request of the team’s front office that he deemed vital to their renaissance: Go get another “a–hole,” as one team source described it,” the two wrote. “Another fiery, two-way talent like him who would say what needed to be said at all times and compete on the knife’s edge on both ends of the floor.”

It seems as if Green felt the team needed a player like Butler to round them out and give them a competitive edge that was missing besides the main stars in himself and Stephen Curry. The Athletic would compare a player like Andre Iguodala to a player the team needed which Green sees Butler as “the main for this moment.”

“Warriors legend Andre Iguodala, whose jersey was lifted into the rafters after the win over Dallas, played that part as well as anyone,” The Athletic wrote. Cherished veterans like David West and Andrew Bogut made vital contributions to that department, too. But Butler, as Green sees it now, is the man for this moment.”

Warriors' Draymond Green sees Jimmy Butler as a missing piece

As Butler is in the honeymoon phase with the Warriors, Green would say that Butler fits the missing piece of the puzzle that the team has been looking for.

“I know how a championship looks,” Green said. “I know the demeanor that you have to have on the floor against the teams that you’re going up against. When you win a championship, you’re not always better than the team that you beat along the way. But you know how to get it done. And I think a part of that demeanor is how you get it done. I think with where we are as an organization, as a team, the makeup of our team, we needed a little more of that. And we got it.”

When Green predicted the Warriors to win the title shortly after getting Butler, he explained that he knows “what it looks like” to have a championship-winning roster.

“I just know what it looks like,” Green said to The Athletic. “This team all year has been kind of like, ‘Man, we’re right there, but can’t quite get over the hump.’ But there’s a reason that you feel like you’re right there, but can’t quite get over.

“And the reason I think we all thought we couldn’t quite get over was because there was a missing piece,” Green continued. “That piece isn’t missing anymore. That piece is him.”

At any rate, Golden State is currently 30-27 winning five of their last six games since Butler has been present as they are ninth in the Western Conference. They next face the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday.