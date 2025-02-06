The Golden State Warriors have completed their star search ahead of the NBA trade deadline, acquiring Jimmy Butler in a blockbuster trade on Wednesday.

Kevin Durant had previously been linked to a potential reunion this week, but things took a sudden turn, which shifted the Warriors' attention to Butler. Durant's lack of desire to return to Golden State got the Butler deal going.

“Throughout the last week, the Warriors had really focused their attention on Kevin Durant,” ESPN's Shams Charania said, via Awful Announcing on X, formerly Twitter. “But Kevin Durant had indicated that he had no desire to go to Golden State and reunite with the Warriors.”

As part of the multi-team deal, the Warriors sent forwards Andrew Wiggins and Kyle Anderson, plus a top-10 protected 2025 first-round pick, to the Miami Heat, sources said, per Charania and Brian Windhorst. Guard Dennis Schroder is going to the Utah Jazz. The Jazz send P.J. Tucker to the Heat. Lindy Waters III goes from the Warriors to the Detroit Pistons, and Josh Richardson goes from the Heat to the Pistons.

Warriors backcourt with Jimmy Butler addition

The Warriors have reshaped their roster with this epic trade. But there is plenty of talent left in the rotation to excite fans. Butler and Steph Curry will spearhead the backcourt, with Buddy Hield, Brandin Podziemski and Gary Payton II also in the mix.

Wiggins was certainly a tough loss, as the 29-year-old wing was playing 30-plus minutes. That said, Golden State still has some quality rotational pieces to recover. They may also not be done making moves before the 3 PM deadline on Thursday.

In the aftermath of Butler's arrival to the Bay Area, he has also locked up a $121 million extension with the franchise, making him a Warrior for the next phase of his NBA career.