The Golden State Warriors considered making additional roster moves before the NBA trade deadline, including potential deals involving Kevon Looney and Gary Payton II, according to NBA insider Brett Siegel.

Siegel reported that while the Warriors explored trade opportunities for both players, the organization ultimately prioritized retaining them, valuing their experience and contributions to the team. Instead of moving them at the deadline, Golden State hopes to bring both players back on smaller deals in the offseason, as both are on expiring contracts.

Looney, a three-time NBA champion, is in the final year of a three-year, $22.5 million deal, with his $8 million salary expiring after this season. The nine-year veteran has been a key piece of the Warriors’ frontcourt rotation, providing reliable rebounding and interior defense.

Through 45 games this season, Looney is averaging 5.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 52.1% from the field.

Payton is also in the final year of his contract after opting into his $9.1 million salary this season on a three-year, $26.1 million deal. Known for his defensive versatility and energy, Payton remains a valuable rotation player despite struggling from three-point range.

This season, he is averaging 5.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 54% from the field but a career-low 21.6% from beyond the arc.

Warriors prioritize continuity after Jimmy Butler trade, failed Nikola Vucevic pursuit

Payton previously played a pivotal role in the Warriors’ 2022 championship run, providing defensive intensity and impactful minutes off the bench. That season, he averaged a career-high 7.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 61.6% from the field and 35.8% from three across 71 games — the most he has played in a single season.

Before deciding to stand pat with Looney and Payton, the Warriors made a major move, acquiring Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat in a multiteam trade on Wednesday. Golden State sent Andrew Wiggins, Dennis Schroder, Kyle Anderson, and a top-10-protected 2025 first-round pick as part of the deal, securing Butler on a two-year, $111 million extension.

Even after landing Butler, Golden State attempted one final trade before the deadline, making a push for Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic. However, the Bulls' asking price — a lightly protected first-round pick and an additional second-round pick — was more than the Warriors were willing to offer, and discussions ultimately fell apart.

The Warriors’ decision to keep Looney and Payton II through the deadline reflects their belief in continuity and their respect for two of their most trusted veteran role players. However, with Golden State managing a tight salary cap situation, their ability to retain both players on team-friendly deals in free agency will be a crucial storyline heading into the offseason.

For now, the Golden State Warriors remain focused on climbing the Western Conference standings as they push for a playoff spot with their current core intact.