While Stephen Curry has solidified himself as a top player for the Golden State Warriors, there is no doubt he wants to add more accomplishments to his resume in the form of a hopeful playoff run this season. As the Warriors' playoff chances increased, so has the play of Curry as star Draymond Green gives his thoughts on his long-time teammate.

With Curry in the midst of another impressive season with Golden State, this current stretch is crucial as the team controls their own destiny in either making a playoff spot or falling in contention for the play-in tournament. Green would say on his self-titled podcast that Curry has been locked in recently since there is a drive to play “meaningful basketball” and would even say he is contending to make the All-NBA first team.

“We right in the thick of things,” Green said. “Like we right in the hunt, we control our own destiny to guarantee ourselves a playoff spot, and after every game, he'd be like ‘meaningful basketball.' I don't think it's necessarily something that's hyping him up, per se, more so than the opportunity to play meaningful basketball. Us going to the playoffs is a very realistic thing you know, you start to ramp up to that you know getting to that level of where, you know, you want to be in a couple weeks, he definitely been locked in, I think he making an argument to snatch that last spot on that All-NBA team first team.”

“He definitely been locked in… I think he's making an argument to snatch that last spot on that All-NBA first team.” Draymond Green on Steph Curry 🗣️ (via @DraymondShow)pic.twitter.com/LzbzOickdL — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

Stephen Curry, Draymond Green on Warriors' mentality

The Warriors take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night as it's an important one as the team needs to win out to get a playoff spot with the highest they can have is the fourth and lowest being the sixth according to Anthony Slater. Curry also seemed locked in as displayed in his press conferences like after the disappointing loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.

“A good team takes care of business the next two and goes from there,” Curry said via 95.7 The Game. “We have to prove we’re a good team.”

Steph Curry: “A good team takes care of business the next two and goes from there. We have to prove we’re a good team.” pic.twitter.com/FHILiGl4yZ — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) April 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

Green would echo the same sentiments, saying there was a “lack of grit” in the loss.

“Mess around with games in this league and you lose,” Green said via Slater. “Lack of grit.”

Draymond Green “Mess around with games in this league and you lose.” “Lack of grit.” pic.twitter.com/EAaozZ7Ejd — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

Golden State has a chance to redeem themselves as currently, they're 47-33 which puts them sixth in the West.