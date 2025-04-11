While Stephen Curry has solidified himself as a top player for the Golden State Warriors, there is no doubt he wants to add more accomplishments to his resume in the form of a hopeful playoff run this season. As the Warriors' playoff chances increased, so has the play of Curry as star Draymond Green gives his thoughts on his long-time teammate.

With Curry in the midst of another impressive season with Golden State, this current stretch is crucial as the team controls their own destiny in either making a playoff spot or falling in contention for the play-in tournament. Green would say on his self-titled podcast that Curry has been locked in recently since there is a drive to play “meaningful basketball” and would even say he is contending to make the All-NBA first team.

“We right in the thick of things,” Green said. “Like we right in the hunt, we control our own destiny to guarantee ourselves a playoff spot, and after every game, he'd be like ‘meaningful basketball.' I don't think it's necessarily something that's hyping him up, per se, more so than the opportunity to play meaningful basketball. Us going to the playoffs is a very realistic thing you know, you start to ramp up to that you know getting to that level of where, you know, you want to be in a couple weeks, he definitely been locked in, I think he making an argument to snatch that last spot on that All-NBA team first team.”

Stephen Curry, Draymond Green on Warriors' mentality 

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and guard Stephen Curry (30) high-five during the first quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Chase Center.
David Gonzales-Imagn Images

The Warriors take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night as it's an important one as the team needs to win out to get a playoff spot with the highest they can have is the fourth and lowest being the sixth according to Anthony Slater. Curry also seemed locked in as displayed in his press conferences like after the disappointing loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.

Related Golden State Warriors NewsArticle continues below
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry poses with the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award trophy during the Warriors championship parade in downtown San Francisco.
10 records by Stephen Curry that will never be broken
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr (right) confers with players Jimmy Butler III (10) and Gary Payton II (0) during the second quarter at Chase Center.
Warriors injury report for must-win game vs. Blazers amid playoff chase
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates after scoring against the Denver Nuggets in the second period at Chase Center.
How Warriors’ playoff chances increased from Timberwolves’ win vs. Grizzlies

“A good team takes care of business the next two and goes from there,” Curry said via 95.7 The Game. “We have to prove we’re a good team.”

Green would echo the same sentiments, saying there was a “lack of grit” in the loss.

“Mess around with games in this league and you lose,” Green said via Slater. “Lack of grit.”

Golden State has a chance to redeem themselves as currently, they're 47-33 which puts them sixth in the West.