With the Golden State Warriors advancing to the second round of the NBA Playoffs after beating the Houston Rockets in Game 7, 103-89, on Sunday night, it was off the back of multiple solid performances, including Draymond Green. As the Warriors' star in Green prepares his team against the Minnesota Timberwolves, he speaks on what led to his outing.

Green and the other main stars in Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler took accountability on needing to be better in a team meeting that was conducted on Saturday. On top of that, there was also a one-on-one conversation between Green and Kerr where the latter gave him advice that was “setting the tone” for an effective performance, according to The San Francisco Standard.

“Just really setting the tone for what he [Kerr] needed from me today, which is poise, leadership,” Green said. “Go out have fun, with poise, give your guys something to follow. He told me you’re one of the most competitive people I’ve ever been around. And one of the greatest leaders I’ve been around. So it’s my job to let you know what your leadership should be tonight. It’s one of the better conversations we’ve ever had. And we’ve had some great ones. But that one I’ll remember for the rest of my life.”

On Sunday, Green scored 16 points on seven of 15 shooting from the field to go along with six rebounds, five assists, two blocks, one steal, and led with a +18 on the floor.

“I’ll tell you all, Steve’s so calm in these situations,” Green said. “Everybody gets rattled, he’s just like (even keel). So when your coach is like that, it just settles everybody down.”

Warriors' Steve Kerr speaks on the talk with Draymond Green

While Green has history with the Timberwolves, that poise that Kerr spoke to him about will be even more crucial in leading the team to victory in the series. Even though Green is seen as a wild card, where one can't expect what emotions one will get from the 35-year-old, there's no denying his importance to the team as Kerr speaks on being his head coach since 2014.

“The main thing is we’ve been together for 11 years and we’ve been through everything together,” Kerr said. “And it just felt like a good time to check in with him. It’s been a frustrating series for him in many ways. I loved his talk to the team last night. I loved his approach.”

“That was just two people who’ve been through everything together,” Kerr continued. “I have so much admiration for him, and I know when he’s right, he impacts winning at the highest level. The continuity we have with this team and the beauty of the relationships that we have, I think it allows for a lot of real conversation. I’m lucky to coach him because of who he is, and I always want to help him because I love him and he’s been so important in my life.”

Game 1 for Golden State against Minnesota takes place on Tuesday night.