Despite the Houston Rockets making a valiant comeback in the series, the Golden State Warriors advanced to the second round thanks to a 103-89 Game 7 win. Golden State has looked as good as ever, and many are starting to believe this team could go on another championship run. With that in mind, NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins reveals how Stephen Curry can supplant his name in GOAT conversations.

During a segment on “Get Up” on ESPN, the former NBA center claimed that Curry is one more ring and Finals MVP away from entering the GOAT conversation. Although the Warriors' point guard is credited with changing how the game is played, Perkins believes Stephen Curry still has something to prove.

“Steph Curry is one championship away and one Finals MVP away from entering the GOAT conversation.”

"Steph Curry is one championship away and one Finals MVP away from entering the GOAT conversation." Do you agree with Kendrick Perkins? 🤔 (via @GetUpESPN)pic.twitter.com/STf0Gff1I6 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

The 37-year-old guard was impressive in the series against the Rockets. Despite facing off against multiple strong defenders, Stephen Curry was able to lead the Warriors to the next round of the NBA Playoffs. Through seven games played, the two-time MVP Award winner averaged 24.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game while owning a 39.2% three-point percentage.

When it comes to the GOAT conversation, the two names that stand out the most are Michael Jordan and LeBron James. However, there are plenty of NBA legends that can arguably be included as well. If Stephen Curry can lead the Warriors to a title this season and win the Finals MVP, it would be his fifth championship win in his career and his second Finals MVP Award.

In comparison to Jordan and James, Curry is legitimately right there with them when it comes to career accolades. James and Curry have the same number of rings, while the Los Angeles Lakers star trumps Curry in Finals MVPs with four. Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls legend owns six titles that he won in the 1990s.