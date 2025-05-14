With the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry's hopes for the playoffs looking grim, there has been some discussion on the likelihood of the team contending for a championship in the future. While the Warriors have Jimmy Butler as the No. 2 option to Curry, the results have been middling, as shown in Game 4's outing with Stephen A. Smith being honest about Curry's chances of another title.

There's no denying the greatness of what Curry has done with Golden State, being the main drive behind a dynasty that has won four championships. However, Smith on ESPN's “First Take” would point to the beginning of the end for Curry and the team when they were pursuing Kevin Durant before the trade deadline, as it was reported the former Warrior didn't want to go back.

“I think the second we knew in our hearts, this was it, was when they didn't get Kevin Durant to come back,” Smith said. “Remember, they were interested in acquiring Kevin Durant. Kevin Durant made it clear he didn't want to go back, and because he didn't want to go back, Jimmy Butler was the consolation prize. We're looking at Jimmy Butler, we know what he can do, but Jimmy Butler has no problem being Robin. But can you be Batman anymore? The answer is likely no.”

“You got a guy in Jimmy Butler climbing up the age,” Smith continued. “And showing you that, although he's still gifted on a night in and night out basis, he can't possibly be what he used to be, because Father Time has creeped up on him as well, then what choice do you have but to concede that this is it for the Golden State Warriors.”

As the Warriors prepare for Game 5 in the hopes of extending the series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, it could be the end of an era if Smith's prediction comes into fruition. Curry and Golden State have always been a major part of the NBA Playoffs, but with a strong Western Conference, as Smith says, he believes it's likely the end of him “as a champion” with the team.

“Unless you can go out there and acquire additional talent,” Smith said. “And you haven't proven that you can do that to the level needed to supplant young lions like OKC, like a Minnesota, Dallas will be back next year. Houston is in the mix, San Antonio may pull something to elevate. There's too much resistance in the Western Conference for Golden State to overcome. I think we've seen the last of Steph Curry as a champion in Golden State.”

It remains to be seen what happens with the Warriors, but the focus for them now is staying alive against Minnesota.