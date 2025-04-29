The pivotal Game 4 between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets got fiery in the second quarter. Emotions had been boiling throughout the series so far, and it finally spilled over with a mini-altercation involving Stephen Curry and Dillon Brooks.

It initially began when Curry attempted to navigate a screen set by Draymond Green. Amen Thompson, who was guarding Curry on the play, was wiped out by Green’s screen. Once free from his defender, Curry attempted to get into the paint but was tripped up by Brooks. Nothing out of the ordinary, until this happened.

Chaos brook loose beginning with Curry taunting Brooks from his vantage point on the floor. When Curry stood up, Brooks attempt to snatch the ball from Curry and that’s when the altercation tipped-off. Green came over to try and de-escalate the situation, and several other players were involved in the dust-up. The final outcome was technical fouls assessed to Curry, Green and Brooks.

That wasn’t all that happened following that incident. Green was involved in another mini-situation with Tari Eason. Green was assessed a Flagrant 1 while Eason was given a technical foul. As of publication, the Rockets held a 57-50 lead at halftime.

It’s a huge game for the Rockets who are attempting to avoid a potential elimination game when the series shifts back to Houston. The Warriors hold a 2-1 series lead and are looking to take a commanding lead heading into Game 5. Both teams split on the Rockets’ home floor.

The Warriors received a huge boost ahead of Game 4 when it was revealed that Jimmy Butler would be available to play after sitting out Game 3. He suffered an injury after being hit from behind by Amen Thompson in Game 2.

As Game 4 continues coming out of halftime, it’s certainly going to be one to watch.