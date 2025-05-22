Zach Lowe has experienced a lot during his time covering the NBA. He was in Madison Square Garden and witnessed one of the greatest playoff comebacks in NBA history.

Thanks to six three-pointers from Aaron Nesmith and a buzzer-beating shot from Tyrese Haliburton in the fourth quarter, the Indiana Pacers were able to force overtime in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the New York Knicks.

The Pacers earned the win in the extra period, walking away with a 138-135 victory and a 1-0 series lead. Lowe went into Indiana's locker room to speak to Nesmith about the game and walked away surprised by the interaction he had with the 6-foot-6 forward. He recounted the story to Chris Mannix on Thursday's episode of “The Zach Lowe Show.”

“I walk into the locker room last night; I haven’t talked to Aaron Nesmith in like three years; and I go to prepare to introduce myself to him like, hey Aaron, I’m Zach, and he’s like ‘dude, my man, Aaron Nesmith Island. Someone sent me a podcast clip again of you saying it,'” said Lowe. “He remembered exactly who I was, and he’s just on his phone just checking messages.”

Nesmith and Haliburton were the heroes of Game 1 for the Pacers, leading the comeback in the final period. Lowe and Nesmith's connection goes back years. Lowe used to advocate for him to get more minutes when he was with the Boston Celtics.

After his all-time performance, Lowe was in awe at how Nesmith conducted himself. If he were in Nesmith's shoes, Lowe said that he would have celebrated far more than Indiana's forward did.

“If I had done that, I would’ve already been at the bar across the street chugging beers and talking all my s—t; I probably would’ve gotten murdered by a mob of Knicks fans,” Lowe said. “Aaron Nesmith is just on his phone like, ‘Hey what’s up. I remember you,’ checking his messages. I couldn’t believe it.”

The Pacers pulled off one of the most shocking postseason comebacks of all time on Wednesday. With a 1-0 series lead, they are three wins away from the NBA Finals. Indiana has a chance to go up 2-0 in the series in Game 2 against the Knicks on Friday night.