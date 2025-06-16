Long before he led the Indiana Pacers to the 2025 NBA Finals, Tyrese Haliburton was among the members of the United States men's basketball team that was vying for the Gold medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Haliburton didn't have much of a role on the team, having played just three games during the tournament, but he nonetheless came away with a Gold medal — and memories he would be cherishing for a long time while on Team USA's roster.

Being around future Basketball Hall of Famers like LeBron James and Kevin Durant was surely going to create some great stories for Haliburton to tell, and he shared one of those during an appearance on Kevin Hart’s YouTube Show, Cold as Balls.

“We were calling Bron and [Kevin Durant] like, you know, they're, unc,” the former Iowa State Cyclones star said. “Bron would do some old [stuff]. He'd do some old s**t. You know, we're sitting in the training room, we're sitting in the training room, he'll have his iPad on his chest, watching The Sopranos, no headphones, full volume. And I walked in the training room, and nobody's saying anything, dude. No headphones, Bron. So I tap him like, ‘You're literally the Beats guy. Why don't you got no headphones on? How many times have you seen [the show], he's like, ‘It's like my fourth time.' ‘So why are you laughing so hard?”

The Pacers point guard wasn't even born yet when The Sopranos first aired in 1999, and he was just nine years old when the show ended in 2009. It was clearly ahead of his time, but it's as timeless as the Los Angeles Lakers superstar is when it comes to basketball. The Sopranos is one of the greatest shows ever made. Arguably the best ever, even. And just like David Chase's show, James is in the conversation as the best ever in his discipline.

It also doesn't seem that Haliburton has already seen The Sopranos, so it's fair for him to wonder why James was chuckling over a show about the life of a New Jersey mob boss. It simply gets funnier the more one watches it.

One day, Haliburton will be 40 years old, and once he does, he'll have more understanding of why the four-time NBA Most Valuable Player was acting the way he did during that time.