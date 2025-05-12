The Indiana Pacers now lead their series 3-1 against the Cleveland Cavaliers after defeating them 129-109 in Game 4. The Pacers came out scorching hot in the first half, and when halftime arrived, they were up by as much as 40 points. It was a collective group effort for the team to get the win, and now they will try to close the series in Cleveland.

After a rough Game 3 from Tyrese Haliburton, he bounced back and had a solid performance. Haliburton receives a lot of criticism for his game, but he's not worried about what the outsiders say because he loves what he does.

“It's just basketball, bro. I get paid a lot of money to play a child's game,” Haliburton said. “I love what I do, I love my job. I don't even look at it as a job, I have a lot of fun with what I do. I think there's always commentary behind what I do, positive or negative, and it's hilarious because a lot of times it's people that know nothing about me.

“Criticism is sometimes warranted, sometimes it's not, but it's all part of it.”

Haliburton has been called overrated and all, but he still goes out on the court and does what he needs to do to get his team a win, and they're one game away from advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals again.

Pacers close to eliminating Cavs in second round

After a poor Game 3, the Pacers knew that they needed to come out with more poise and intensity to get a win. Haliburton revealed that head coach Rick Carlisle had a message for the team before Game 4 to get them ready.

“We have a game like last game, such a letdown,” Haliburton said. “He sets the tone and helps us to respond. Coach does a great job of challenging guys. Me, I get the brunt of it at first and it trickles down. He just wants the best for this team and this organization.”

Coming into the series, many people expected that the Cavs would take care of the Pacers, but so far, the opposite has happened. The Cavs have dealt with several things throughout the series, and the Pacers have taken advantage of them while they can. The series is not over, but the Pacers are showing that they can close it out soon; they're just going to have to keep playing how they've been.