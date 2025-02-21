As Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James continues to defy the idea that aging leads to a decline in play, he has the one aspect that head coach JJ Redick calls a “cheat code” in the NBA. As the Lakers great continues to shatter records, James looks to set a precedent for the whole team in following Redick's philosophy which was on display after they beat the Portland Trail Blazers, 110-102, on Thursday night.

After the win, Redick would talk highly of the edge Los Angeles would show in the game as the team was not only missing Doncic but had to overcome a poor shooting night from three-point range (28.1 percent) and 22 turnovers. Redick expressed that the aforementioned cheat code in the league is “playing hard” according to ESPN.

“There's actually only one cheat code in the NBA, and that's playing hard,” Redick said. “If you play hard every night, you have a chance to win. If you don't play hard every night, you're probably going to lose.”

There is no doubt that James played hard as he finished with 40 points to go along with eight rebounds and four assists as he agreed with Redick's assessment.

“That's the best way to play in this league,” James said. “The best way to compete in this league is to play hard. You can get through a lot of games if you're able to just play hard. You're able to cover up for a lot of mistakes. We had 24 turnovers for 31 points. I had half of those. … It definitely makes up for it when you're able to cover for one other and you're able to play hard. It's going to help us win a lot of ballgames.”

Lakers' LeBron James on still loving basketball

As the Lakers look to contend for a championship, James will no doubt be the main engine for the team even with the inclusion of the superstar in Doncic. Thursday was proof that even at 40 years old, he can still perform at an elite level as Redick would say after the game.

“He really just defies anything that's normal,” Redick said. “And not just the physical feats and the plays. It's the mentality. … He's a billionaire, and he's playing on the second night of a back-to-back at 40 after 22 years with every fricking record and every accolade. … It's like, he's amazing to coach. … He sets the standard for how you're supposed to approach this craft.”

Even at his age, James still has the drive, even if he acknowledges that there isn't “much time left.”

“I still love the game, and I still got a lot to give to the game, to give to my teammates, to give to this league for while I'm here,” James said. “I don't have much time left. So, while I'm here today in this time, I'm going to try to give what I got when I'm out on the floor.

“So, why? It's the love of the game and I have an opportunity now to show my son the ranks of how to be a professional in this league,” James continued. “And to be along [with] him every single day, that's a treat.”

Los Angeles is 33-21 which puts them fifth in the West as they next face the Denver Nuggets on Saturday.