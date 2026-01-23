The Los Angeles Lakers have been trending downward over the past few weeks, and it's uncertain how they're going to get out of this slump. The one solution is getting Austin Reaves back, who is set to return sometime during the Lakers' road trip, but that still might not be enough to get them back on track.

The Lakers also don't have the necessary pieces to make a move that could help them at the trade deadline, though they have shown that giving up something small could get them something big. As much as the on-court stuff is getting crazy, and the off-court stuff was loud over the past few days, especially after the article dropped about the Buss family.

LeBron James' name appeared in that story because of an alleged beef that Jeanie Buss had with him, and she apparently tried to trade him to the Los Angeles Clippers.

With all of this going on, James was asked straight up after their loss to the Clippers if he wanted to stay with the Lakers this season.

“I'm good, I'm good,” James said. “I'm good.”

Q from @DanWoikeSports: “Is this where you want to finish the season?”

A from LeBron James: “I’m good. I’m good. … I’m good.” pic.twitter.com/xsbOxnoKXV — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 23, 2026

James then pointed at his hoodie that said, “Everybody crazy,” and said it out loud while walking away.

It was a question that everyone knew that James was probably not going to answer, but I guess it wouldn't hurt to ask. With the recent losing and the story that came out, it could be a good excuse for him wanting to leave.

In the end, it doesn't seem like he's going anywhere, and if so, the Lakers have two weeks to try and make a move. At that point, you'd have to find out what his market is, and if someone is willing to give up assets for someone that they know may retire after this season.