Superstar LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have a grueling upcoming schedule in March, which he pointed out on social media. After James inched closer to breaking Robert Parish’s record for most games played in the NBA, he reacted to the Lakers’ regular-season schedule next month.

The Lakers will face the Milwaukee Bucks, the Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, and the San Antonio Spurs, which James highlighted in his 24-hour Instagram story.

“This is insane,” James wrote.

Expand Tweet

The Lakers will face the Bucks and the Nuggets twice in one week, with the former starting and ending Los Angeles’ six-game week between March 13 through the 20th. It’s undoubtedly the most grueling stretch of games throughout the Lakers’ 2024-25 campaign.

JJ Redick, LeBron James agree with the one cheat code for Lakers

Lakers head coach JJ Redick believes in only one cheat code in the NBA, and that’s actual hard work. Lakers superstar LeBron James agrees, which will come in handy in next month’s six games in seven days.

Redick revealed his take after the Lakers’ 110-102 win against the Trail Blazers, per ESPN’s Tim McMenamin.

“There’s actually only one cheat code in the NBA, and that’s playing hard,” Redick said. “If you play hard every night, you have a chance to win. If you don’t play hard every night, you’re probably going to lose.”

When Redick’s quote was relayed to James, he concurred with his head coach’s assessment.

“That’s the best way to play in this league,” James said. “The best way to compete in this league is to play hard. You can get through a lot of games if you’re able to just play hard. You’re able to cover up for a lot of mistakes. We had 24 turnovers for 31 points. I had half of those. … It definitely makes up for it when you’re able to cover for one another, and you’re able to play hard. It’s going to help us win a lot of ballgames.”

James and the Lakers bounced back from their 100-97 loss to the Hornets on Wednesday. In their first two games since the All-Star break, James flirted with a triple-double (26 points, 11 assists, and seven rebounds) in Wednesday’s loss to the Hornets before netting 40 points on the second night of a back-to-back on Thursday.

The Lakers had one night off before facing the Nuggets on the road on Saturday. James is listed as probable on the team’s injury report.