As Luka Doncic prepares for his first full season with the Los Angeles Lakers, the 26-year-old reflected on a memorable piece of advice from Kobe Bryant. In a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, Doncic revealed the late Lakers legend once warned him about the challenges he would face entering the NBA as a European player.

Doncic recalled their initial meeting before the start of his rookie campaign.

“I remember meeting him the first time before I started my NBA season, there was one thing he said, ‘Watch out, you're European. They're gonna be after you.' And he was right.”

The message, Doncic said, has stuck with him throughout his career as he developed into one of the league’s brightest stars. Bryant, who had embraced the international reach of the game, was known for his sharp competitive edge and his mentorship of younger players.

“Before I started my NBA season, there was one thing he said, ‘Watch out, you're European. They're gonna be after you.' And he was right.” Luka Doncic on his first meeting with Kobe Bryant and what he told him before his rookie season 👀 (via @WSJ)pic.twitter.com/K2irorFSJ7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 16, 2025

Luka Doncic recalls surreal Kobe Bryant moment

Doncic also shared another interaction with Bryant that left a lasting impression.

“First of all, he was trash talking me in my language so I kinda was surprised,” Doncic said. “I just looked over and it was Kobe – a surreal moment that I’ll never forget.”

The comments come as Doncic enters a new chapter in Los Angeles. After being acquired from the Dallas Mavericks in February in exchange for Anthony Davis, he now anchors a retooled Lakers roster alongside LeBron James. The organization added Deandre Ayton, Marcus Smart, and Jake LaRavia this offseason, surrounding Doncic and James with additional depth and versatility.

Article Continues Below

Doncic signed a three-year, $165 million contract extension with Los Angeles in August, a deal that includes a player option in 2028. The agreement reaffirmed the Lakers’ commitment to building around him for the future. His offseason also included international competition, though Slovenia’s EuroBasket run ended earlier than expected with a quarterfinal loss to Germany.

Lakers eye title hopes with Doncic and LeBron heading into 2025-26 season

For the Lakers, Doncic’s transition into the franchise centerpiece comes with championship aspirations. Last season, Los Angeles exited in the first round of the playoffs, prompting significant roster changes. The front office believes that pairing Doncic with James, entering his 23rd season, positions the team to contend in a Western Conference filled with challengers such as the Oklahoma City Thunder, Denver Nuggets, and Houston Rockets.

Bryant’s name remains synonymous with the Lakers’ culture, and Doncic’s recollections serve as a reminder of the franchise’s enduring connection to its past. Bryant’s influence continues to resonate across the league, particularly in Los Angeles, where his competitive fire and leadership remain touchstones for current players.

The Lakers will open their 2025-26 campaign on Oct. 21 when they host the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena. The nationally televised matchup will feature Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler III, James, and Doncic, highlighting the renewed rivalry between two of the league’s most prominent franchises.

For Doncic, Bryant’s early warning stands as both a personal memory and a challenge met. As he begins his first full season in purple and gold, the message from one of the Lakers’ all-time greats continues to echo in his journey.