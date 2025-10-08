After the Los Angeles Lakers' All-Star LeBron James' “Second Decision” for a Hennessey ad sparked speculation over a potential retirement, Fox Sports 1's Nick Wright revealed his take on how long the 23-year veteran could play for. From a talent standpoint, he believes James is far from the end of the road.

Wright thinks James, 40, could reach 50 and still play at a high level, he said, per the Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz.

“I think LeBron could play at an All-Star level. Right now, he's at an All-NBA level. I think he could play at an All-Star level until he's close to 50,” Wright said. “When he quits, it's going to be because either his family wants him to or there's nothing left to do. We were expecting the age curve 10 years ago. And instead, what we have gotten is a slight one or two percent a year deterioration, to where he goes into this year as the seventh-best player in the sport?

“The cliff isn't coming barring a catastrophic injury. So, he'll play as long as he wants to. And he'll probably play with folks' feelings,” Wright concluded.

Nick Wright thinks LeBron could play at an All-Star level until he's nearly 50 @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/5oIeBd6zYW — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) October 8, 2025

The guessing game about when James will retire will be an ongoing conversation for years, suggesting that's how long LeBron will take to call it quits. Upon entering the final year of his contract with the Lakers, James will prove his worth on the basketball court in the 2025-26 season, while many speculate about his future beyond that, whether he will stay with the Lakers or head elsewhere, with some guessing the Cleveland Cavaliers as a potential destination.

Either way, this is an unprecedented run for an NBA player entering his 23rd season, as Nick Wright reminds us. James could enter Tom Brady territory in the case of a professional athlete playing until he's 45. The potential is undoubtedly there as LeBron is still playing at an elite level. However, it's difficult to gauge where he'll be in 10 years, but it's interesting to think about.

Lakers' JJ Redick reacts to LeBron James' The Decision 2.0

Head coach JJ Redick commented on LeBron James' latest ad, telling reporters the team knew that James wasn't announcing his retirement.

“You guys are idiots,” Redick joked when asked if anyone texted him about the four-time Finals MVP and four-time regular season MVP possibly retiring. “We all knew it was an ad, right? I think most people who text me are also aware that it was probably an ad. Nobody was freaking out.”

The Lakers will host the Warriors in a preseason matchup on Sunday.