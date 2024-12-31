Jonas Valanciunas to the Los Angeles Lakers seems to be a growing rumor, but it hasn't picked up much steam lately. Although the Washington Wizards are happy to trade the Lithuanian big man, they want the right compensation. ClutchPoints' NBA insider Brett Siegel stated this about the likelihood of a Lakers and Valanciunas trade.

“The Wizards have pushed for more draft capital than the Lakers have been interested in giving up and also pursued Russell's expiring contract.”

After the Lakers traded away D'Angelo Russell to the Brooklyn Nets, this might be a done deal. However, the franchise can still use a center like Valanciunas. His rebounding, physicality, and increased scoring can take pressure off of Anthony Davis. Plus, it allows Davis to focus solely on the defensive side, where he's been dominant.

However, they might not be interested in a non-versatile center. The scoring might be nice, but his lack of lateral movement and rim protection is quite glaring. Davis is a fantastic defender, but it's unrealistic to be the only one to defend the interior at a high level. Luckily for the Lakers, there are other routes they could go if Valanciunas is a no-go.

Who could the Lakers trade for if they don't want Jonas Valanciunas?

The search isn't limited to only Valanciunas. As Siegel reported, “Lakers sources say they've held internal conversations about Robert Williams of the Portland Trail Blazers, Nick Richards of the Charlotte Hornets, Brooklyn's Day'Ron Sharpe, and Walker Kessler of the Utah Jazz.”

One of the similar comparisons with these centers is that they're younger and defensively-minded. Although they're not as offensively sound, their defensive prowess makes up for the offensive shortcomings. For instance, someone like Kessler is a true rim protector and is averaging 2.8 blocks in under 30 minutes per game. The last time the Lakers had two rim-protecting centers was the 2020 and 2021 seasons. They won the 2020 NBA championship.

While there's more to it than the two big-man lineup, it certainly helped them defensively. It may not be Kessler, Richards, Williams, or Sharpe when it's all said and done. They could still roll with Valanciunas as their answer. However, giving up multiple draft picks may not be on the radar.

After all, the other respective teams will likely demand a barrage of draft picks if those players are dealt. Russell was dealt in likely the first of many moves. Plus, LeBron James teased a retirement with the Lakers, and it's likely to happen sooner rather than later. Doing anything to win a championship might be the main objective this season, and that includes trading for a center.