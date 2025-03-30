The Memphis Grizzlies turned heads last Friday when they announced the decision to move on from long-time head coach Taylor Jenkins. Many were baffled, which is expected considering the team's winning record (44-29 when the news broke) and how they're in contention for a playoff spot. Perhaps the recent influx of losses had something to do with it. Or maybe the Desmond Bane-Santi Aldama sideline altercation might have sparked an alarm within the front office.

Still, despite these concerns, it makes one wonder why a franchise would part ways with a coach who has produced multiple playoff seasons with a young core. Add in how he just steered the team back to a competitive level following all of last season's troubles and it makes things even more puzzling.

Nevertheless, one silver lining for Jenkins himself is that his track record as the Grizzlies' winningest coach will surely attract suitors from all across the board. So most likely, fans will see the 40-year-old pacing the sidelines once again in the near future. With which team though? To answer that question, here are possible fits for him.

The Suns' campaign has been far from pretty. Originally off to a red-hot start, Phoenix hasn't been able to replicate that seven-game winning streak early in the season. Presently, they hold a 35-39 record, good for 11th place in the West. In other words, the Suns wouldn't even be in the play-ins if the season ended today.

With that being said, it's only natural for people to ponder about whether or not the team will continue to trudge on with Mike Budenholzer at the helm. If not, then Jenkins could possibly take over. It won't be an easy task though, considering how the Suns — regardless of their offensive talent — seem to have a couple of glaring weaknesses, particularly on defense and on the boards. The Suns hold a 116.9 defensive rating (26th overall) and haul down just 42.8 rebounds per game (25th), per NBA.com.

On the contrary, during the three seasons when Jenkins coached the Grizzlies to the playoffs, they always held a top-10 defensive rating. And when the roster is healthy, Memphis tends to be one of the best rebounding teams in the league.

While the makeup of the Suns' roster poses an obstacle for strides to happen in these areas, change may be nearing, as it seems like their Big Three era hasn't panned out as planned. If Jenkins somehow enters at a time when Phoenix decides to make blockbuster moves, it could mean a fresh start for him with a roster that's more suitable for his system.

Anyone who doesn't live under a rock knows how Mavericks fans are currently clamoring for change. After all, trading away Luka Doncic was never going to go well in terms of backlash. And on the topic of change, it seems like the trade might've paved the way for repercussions that even Jason Kidd — who signed a multi-year contract extension last year — isn't free of. For starters, in games without Doncic, Dallas is below .500 this season. This is even more emphasized by how they hold an 11-15 record post-trade deadline.

If the losses continue to pile up for the rest of the season, then people will clearly question the job security of their current head coach. In a scenario where Kidd is replaced by Jenkins, the Mavericks players might just be perfect for the ex-Grizzlies coach. With Memphis, Jenkins boasted a fast-paced, high-octane offense, as seen by how the Grizzlies presently lead the league in Pace (103.85). With Doncic's iso-heavy half-court sets becoming a thing of the past, Jenkins can implement his system with Kyrie Irving as the main point of attack.

Defense and rebounding won't be a problem, since the Mavericks have athleticism and size. Just look at how the roster still has the likes of P.J. Washington, Derek Lively and Daniel Gafford, plus newcomer Anthony Davis as well — no further explanation needed.

Look, from a certain angle, this narrative may be unfair to Nick Nurse. After all, it's not entirely his fault that the 76ers are a hot mess right now. The injury bug has hit them hard this season. Their stars, namely Joel Embiid (19 games played), Paul George (41 games played) and Tyrese Maxey (52 games played), are all out and have hardly shared the court all together. It doesn't help that other role players are also hurt, including rookie sensation Jared McCain.

Still, last season's first-round playoff exit (with Embiid and Maxey present in all games) might be a troubling factor for Nurse in the upcoming offseason. At the end of the day, it might all come down to the management's patience. Will they allow Nurse the privilege of at least one more season with a fully healthy big three? If not, then Jenkins is a surefire candidate for the role.

Philadelphia's style of play under Nurse is much different than Jenkins' Grizzlies. The 76ers don't play fast (26th in pace), often relying on their stars' strengths in the half-court. Examples of this would be Embiid's post touches and his pick-and-roll sets with Maxey.

Nonetheless, if there's a coach who knows how to utilize his players' strengths, it's Jenkins. Besides the fact that a fast-paced Grizzlies offense is perfect for someone like Ja Morant, one can also look closely at how Jenkins was able to bring out the best in Jaren Jackson Jr.. On top of being able to shoot threes at every opportunity, Jackson Jr. has the green light to put the ball on the floor and create from both the post and the perimeter, making him an all-around threat for Memphis. There's no doubt about it — the way Jenkins allows Jackson Jr. to play free is one of the reasons why the big man is the All-Star he is today.

In short, if Taylor Jenkins somehow ends up in Philly, he'll certainly adjust his playbook to maximize the team's superstar trio.