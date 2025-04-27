On the heels of back-to-back amazing performances, Memphis Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr has cemented himself as a mainstay for his team.

After Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo praised Pippen Jr for his 30-point breakout, the guard had some words of his own. As he described, it doesn't feel real.

Scotty Pippen Jr. on his performance despite the Grizzlies series loss: "I feel like I've been working for this my whole life… last year I was in the G-League… definitely this is a dream come true" 28pts in Game 3, 30pts in Game 4 👏 pic.twitter.com/9h6g7bqkyC — NBA (@NBA) April 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I feel like I've been working for this my whole life,” Pippen Jr said postgame. “Last year I was in the G-League… definitely, this is a dream come true.”

In Game 3, Pippen Jr made history with his 28 points. On Saturday, he followed it up with another elite performance. He set the tone offensively and defensively.

While the Oklahoma City Thunder prevailed and swept Memphis, the guard stepped in for the injured Ja Morant. Safe to say that Pippen Jr made the most of his opportunity.

The grittiness, physicality, and overall finesse are a nice mix for the Grizzlies. However, it came from an unlikely source.

As he said, Pippen Jr spent time in the G-League but has landed a solid spot with Memphis. He played in 79 games this season, while starting 21.

Although his statistical averages were down, he took on more of an all-around role.

Scotty Pippen Jr has the Grizzlies proud

Although Morant was injured, the Grizzles couldn't have asked for more with Pippen Jr. He had 28 and 30 points in Games 3 and 4. Not to mention, Memphis played the best team in the NBA in the Oklahoma City Thunder.

While running the offense, he was also guarding Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. That alone should be the main focus of the game. However, Pippen Jr managed to do both.

Still, the Grizzlies have plenty of questions to answer after being swept. What will they need to do to get back to the top of the Western Conference?

While they search for answers, they might have one thing for certain.

Pippen Jr is a key part of the franchise.

Regardless of that, plenty of teams will hone in on him. Dropping 28 and 30 points against the league's top defense isn't for the faint of heart.

At the end of the day, the son of the legendary Scottie Pippen is making a name for himself. He shone on the brightest stage, just like his father did.

Hopefully for the Grizzlies, they see this as a massive opportunity to keep developing Pippen Jr into an elite player. He's shown the potential.

Now, it's about establishing the consistency.