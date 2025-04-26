The Memphis Grizzlies are in offseason mode after just four games in the 2025 NBA Playoffs, as they were swept in the first round by the Oklahoma City Thunder. The series' result was not entirely surprising, considering that Oklahoma City had the best record in the entire NBA during the regular season, while the Grizzlies limped into the playoffs as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

There are plenty of questions for the Grizzlies to deal with, now that their season is over, perhaps including the future of their coaching staff — particularly the status of interim head coach Tuomas Iisalo. After the Grizzlies shockingly let go of then-head coach Taylor Jenkins with only nine games left in the regular season, it was Iisalo, who became the team's head coach, albeit on an interim basis.

Following the Grizzlies' 117-115 loss in Game 4 of the Thunder series on Saturday at FedExForum in Memphis, Iisalo fielded questions from media members in the postgame press conference, including some about his thoughts on his future with the team.

“I don't have any thoughts on that subject,” Iisalo said when asked if he thinks he'd be promoted as a permanent head coach (via NBA). “We had 15 games, we had two practices, and I tried to do my best. Those decisions are for somebody else in the future.”

Asked if he wants to become the Grizzlies' full-time head coach, Iisalo responded: “Yes. Why not?”

Iisalo also had a lighter moment when asked about his immediate plans after elimination at the hands of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder.

“What comes next is I'll go home, I'll probably have a glass of bourbon because we are here in the south,” Iisalo responded.

Although they lost by just two points in Game 4 of the Thunder series, it was clear that Oklahoma City was in a different class. The Thunder averaged nearly 20 more points in the series than the Grizzlies and recorded better averages in thems of rebounds, assists, steals and blocks while posting a higher field goal percentage and success rate from behind the arc.

The Grizzlies finished the 2024-24 NBA regular season with a 48-34 record.