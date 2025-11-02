The Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant era may be coming to a close.

Once touted as the NBA's next superstar, Morant's career has taken a few detours over the past several seasons, largely as a result of suspensions handed down to him from the league and the Grizzlies themselves. And after a latest one-game ban by Memphis for “conduct detrimental to the team,” it begs the question: Is it best for both parties to move on?

While it doesn't appear that the Grizzlies are all the way there at this point, ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania said that other teams are keeping an eye on the situation, possibly to swoop in and acquire Morant if things continue to sour.

“There's been tension in the last several days around Ja Morant and his feelings toward first-year head coach Tuomas Iisalo's rotation patterns and his plays,” Charania said on ‘SportsCenter'. “But it really culminated after and during the loss to Lakers on Friday night in the postgame locker room. Morant and Iisalo had an exchange, where Iisalo called out Morant's leadership and effort in front of the whole team. And as teammates and staffers all looked on, Morant responded in what the team deemed an inappropriate and dismissive way, according to sources.

“… For now, Morant is expected to rejoin the team on Monday at home against the Detroit Pistons. The sides are looking to move past this, Gary, and move on. … Teams across the league, though, are monitoring this, keeping an eye on where this relationship stands between Ja Morant and the Grizzlies. They want to move on here after today and after he serves this one-game suspension.”

Will they be able to do that? From Morant's past few seasons, it would seem unlikely.

During the 2022-23 season, his fourth in the NBA and first after signing a five-year, $197.2 million contract extension, he was involved in three gun-related incidents, the second of which led to him taking a leave of absence and eventually earning an eight-game suspension by the league. Less than two months later, he was suspended by the Grizzlies after flashing a gun on Instagram. The NBA subsequently slapped him with a 25-game ban, which he served to begin the 2023-24 season.

While Morant had been able to avoid any further suspensions until his current situation, he has struggled with injuries each of the past two seasons, and he was criticized and issued a warning by the NBA for making a gun gesture toward the Golden State Warriors' Buddy Hield during a game this past April. He earned a fine for his comments on the backlash, during which he said, “I don't care no more.”

Two days before a 3-for-14 showing and reported clash with his coach against the Lakers, Morant had 28 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists, and the game-winning basket against the Phoenix Suns.

After tonight's game vs. the Toronto Raptors with Morant, the Grizzlies are set to host the Detroit Pistons tomorrow night.