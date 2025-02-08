The Memphis Grizzlies have established themselves as a legitimate contender in the Western Conference. They're second in the West with a 35-16 record. Prior to the trade deadline, the Grizzlies were looking for some minor upgrades to their roster; an acquisition that would finally complete the championship puzzle.

But instead, Memphis decided to go with flexibility. While it was a positive intention, they also made a costly error. The Memphis Grizzlies' biggest mistake at the 2025 NBA Trade Deadline was trading Marcus Smart at the wrong time and the consequence of receiving assets that don't move the needle.

Memphis Grizzlies get cut down on young assets

Back in the 2023 offseason, fans can still remember how the Boston Celtics parted ways with fan favorite Smart in a three-team deal headlined by All-Star big man Kristaps Porzingis. To get Smart's services, Memphis gave up a 2024 first-round draft pick and draft rights to Marcus Sasser and Tyus Jones. Fast forward to today, the Grizzlies' gamble didn't pay off. In fact, to finally move on from Smart, they had to attach a first-round draft pick to finally ship him to the Washington Wizards.

Moving on from Smart was a good idea. He has been forgettable in Memphis, averaging only 8.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game while shooting a measly 35.8% clip from the field overall. Smart has only appeared in 39 games across two seasons in a Grizzlies uniform due to injuries.

While it was a relief to finally move on from Smart, as it was also a financially motivated move, it was an eyebrow-raiser for Memphis to give up plenty of draft picks involving the former NBA Defensive Player of the Year. In the process, Memphis also gave up a promising player in Jake LaRavia, who was playing well despite being a part of a loaded rotation.

Moreover, it would've been smarter for the Grizzlies front office to have waited until the offseason to get a better deal for Smart. But with the deal executed at the deadline, it looks like Memphis lost more than what they were supposed to.

Pressure is on the Memphis Grizzlies' young core

Smart hasn't been exactly effective on the court with the Grizzlies due to injuries. However, he was also the most experienced player on the roster. Smart was an instrumental player at the Celtics' Finals run back in 2022. His presence would've served as a mentor and stabilizer to the Grizzlies' rising core, especially come playoff time. But without him for the rest of the year, the pressure is on the Grizzlies' young core to step up.

Apart from being their most experienced player, Smart's perimeter defense could've also come in handy. When healthy, he was capable of containing some of the best wings in the league. Given that the Grizzlies failed to land the missing 3-and-D player to complement their young core at the trade deadline, the departure of Smart hurts the team a lot more. Losing him means fewer defensive teeth for the Grizzlies out on the perimeter.

Although youngsters Jaylen Wells, GG Jackson, and Vince Williams Jr. might have the tools to fill that need, these players have yet to prove they can do it at a high level on a consistent basis. It remains to be seen whether Memphis can get away with a lack of playoff experience as the postseason rolls by.

An underwhelming haul

Prior to the trade deadline, Memphis was looking for a 3-and-D player with size. They were also in the mix in the Jimmy Butler sweepstakes. But at the end of the day, the Grizzlies only made a single move at the deadline, which was to unload Smart, LaRavia, and a 2025 first-round draft pick for Marvin Bagley III and Johnny Davis. Any basketball fan will agree that's an unimpressive haul. In fact, none of which would be instrumental to their rotation.

While their expiring contracts help the Grizzlies financially, they don't fill the team's hole in their roster, which isn't exactly good for a squad that's aiming to go deep in the postseason. Bagley III continues to build his case as a bust. He was a player selected in the lottery over the likes of Jaren Jackson Jr., Luka Doncic, Trae Young, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. His numbers this year say it all: he's only logging in 4.9 points per game. On the other hand, Davis is averaging just 2.4 points per game, which is all you need to know.

Although it looks like Bagley III will stick around, the verdict on Davis has yet to be made. It was a smart move for the Grizzlies front office to think about their flexibility, but failing to make some upgrades at the deadline might've cost them another run at a championship.