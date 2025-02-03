Stunning is the best word to describe the weekend before the 2025 NBA trade deadline. Nobody saw it coming, yet we saw the likes of Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis, De'Aaron Fox, and Zach LaVine traded within 24 hours between Saturday and Sunday, shifting the balance of power in the NBA power rankings.

For anyone who said this was going to be a quiet trade deadline, you were mistaken. A swap of Luka for AD already made league history with two reigning All-NBA players being traded for one another in the middle of the season, and now Fox teams up with Victor Wembanyama on the San Antonio Spurs in a move that suddenly makes the Spurs relevant again in the West playoff picture.

There is just so much to unpack regarding the two blockbuster trades made this past weekend and everyone around the league still doesn't know what happened.

Fresh off their run to the NBA Finals a season ago, the Dallas Mavericks now have a new look with Davis teaming up with Kyrie Irving instead of Doncic. Over in Hollywood, LeBron James now gets to take the court and pass the torch of the Los Angeles Lakers franchise to Luka.

Four All-Star talents were included in these two massive trades, setting the course for what will end up being a thrilling and shocking trade deadline week in the NBA. Overall, these two moves, as well as what's to come, completely alter where all of these teams fall in the NBA power rankings right ahead of the All-Star break.

1. Cleveland Cavaliers (+1)

Record: 40-9 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. DET (W19), at MIA (W20), vs. ATL (W22), vs. DAL (W43)

Upcoming schedule: vs. BOS (2/4), at DET (2/5), at WAS (2/7)

The Cleveland Cavaliers have taken back the top spot in the NBA power rankings after a stunning weak where they outscored their four opponents by a combined 104 points, capped off by a 43-point beatdown of the Dallas Mavericks. Kenny Atkinson has his group rolling ahead of the All-Star break, and it was nice to see Darius Garland and Evan Mobley be named All-Star reserves this week alongside Donovan Mitchell, who is starting.

When at full strength, it's hard to see any team really exposing the Cavs due to their offensive excellence. This team is a true title contender.

2. Oklahoma City Thunder (-1)

Record: 38-9 | Last Week's Schedule: at GSW (L7), vs. SAC (W34)

Upcoming schedule: vs. MIL (2/3), vs. PHX (2/5), vs. TOR (2/7), at MEM (2/8)

Despite being the best team in the Western Conference, the Oklahoma City Thunder have endured some noticeable hiccups in recent games. Aside from their seven-point road loss to the Golden State Warriors this past week, the Thunder have lost three of their last seven overall.

Still, this team is much deeper than people realize, and this will lead to success heading toward the postseason. In their most recent game, a 144-110 beatdown against the Sacramento Kings, Aaron Wiggins who stepped up with 41 points and 14 rebounds in a 144-110 win over the Kings while starting for the injured Jalen Williams. Once Chet Holmgren returns, which should be in a matter of weeks, the Thunder will be virtually impossible to stop.

3. Boston Celtics (+2)

Record: 35-15 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. HOU (L2), vs. CHI (W22), at NOP (W2), at PHI (W8)

Upcoming schedule: at CLE (2/4), vs. DAL (2/6), at NYK (2/8)

Are the Boston Celtics finally starting to turn the corner? Well, they have worked their way back into the top three of the NBA power rankings and have had to earn wins against struggling teams in the New Orleans Pelicans and Philadelphia 76ers.

After some sluggish offensive performances to start the new year, Boston has looked good as of late, averaging 118.4 points per game and shooting 40.0 percent from deep as a team over their last five games. The Celtics have lost just once in this span, and that was a 114-112 home loss to the Houston Rockets due to a last-second layup from Amen Thompson.

4. New York Knicks (+3)

Record: 32-17 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. MEM (W27), vs. DEN (W10), vs. LAL (L16)

Upcoming schedule: vs. HOU (2/3), at TOR (2/4), vs. BOS (2/8)

At some point, minutes and fatigue are bound to catch up to the New York Knicks. No team in the history of the league has been able to win a championship, at least in the modern age, with a five-man rotation that sees close to 40 minutes per game together. Perhaps injuries are already catching up to this group, as OG Anunoby exited the team's 128-112 loss to the Lakers on Saturday with a non-contact foot injury.

Even so, the Knicks have been rolling lately, winning five of their last six games by an average margin of 14.6 points per win. A big game approaches for the Knicks, as they will take on the Celtics in Madison Square Garden on Saturday, their first game after the trade deadline.

5. Memphis Grizzlies (-1)

Record: 33-16 | Last Week's Schedule: at NYK (L27), vs. HOU (W1), at MIL (W13)

Upcoming schedule: vs. SAS (2/3), at TOR (2/5), vs. OKC (2/8)

After claiming a 132-119 road win against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night, the Memphis Grizzlies still find themselves inside the top five of the NBA power rankings. Without Ja Morant, the Grizzlies continue to find success on the court due to the contributions of key secondary talents like Scotty Pippen Jr. and Luke Kennard. Of course, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. have their fingerprints all over these recent wins.

What Memphis decides to do at the trade deadline will be critical, as it seems like they are still a step behind the four teams ahead of them in the NBA power rankings. Will this franchise pursue Jimmy Butler, Cam Johnson, or someone else ahead of Thursday's trade deadline?

6. Houston Rockets (-3)

Record: 32-16 | Last Week's Schedule: at BOS (W2), at ATL (W4), at MEM (L1), vs. BKN (L12)

Upcoming schedule: at NYK (2/3), at BKN (2/4), at MIN (2/6), at DAL (2/8)

While a two-point win over the Celtics is certainly a resume booster for the Rockets, a 12-point loss on their home floor to the tanking Brooklyn Nets is not. It is worth mentioning that in Houston's two most recent losses, All-Star center Alperen Sengun sat out due to a left calf contusion. The good news is that this doesn't seem like a major injury, and he should be able to return to the floor for the team's upcoming road trip.

Outside of Sengun making his first All-Star appearance and Jalen Green playing like an All-Star, Amen Thompson has been the storyline for the Rockets lately. The second-year wing finished January averaging 18.7 points, 10.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.2 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 55.7 percent from the floor. We are witnessing the emergence of a new star in Houston.

7. Denver Nuggets (-1)

Record: 30-19 | Last Week's Schedule: at CHI (L8), at NYK (L10), at PHI (W3), at CHA (W3)

Upcoming schedule: vs. NOP (2/3), vs. NOP (2/5), vs. ORL (2/6), at PHX (2/8)

Nikola Jokic continues to roll, averaging 26.5 points, 12.5 assists, and 10.0 rebounds per game while shooting 59.4 percent from the floor this past week. However, the Denver Nuggets dropped back-to-back games to the Chicago Bulls and Knicks due to their lackluster defensive approach.

The Nuggets' defense has been a concern all season, as they rank 20th in defensive rating. Over the last two weeks, teams are averaging 122.0 points per game against Denver, which ranks 27th in the NBA.

8. Indiana Pacers (+3)

Record: 27-20 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. DET (W14), vs. ATL (W5)

Upcoming schedule: at UTA (2/3), at POR (2/4), at LAC (2/6), at LAL (2/8)

What will the Indiana Pacers do at the trade deadline? Despite being ranked inside the top 10 of the NBA power rankings for the first time in a while, the Pacers are rumored to be involved in all sorts of trade talks.

Aside from possibly targeting Cam Johnson, there were rumors about the Pacers possibly moving Obi Toppin to the Mavs for Maxi Kleber before the Doncic-Davis deal happened, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. Now there are a lot of trade rumors centered around Myles Turner. What Indiana decides to do could shift things in the East standings, especially since this team has won 11 of its last 13 games.

9. Los Angeles Lakers (-1)

Record: 28-19 | Last Week's Schedule: at CHA (W5), at PHI (L14), at WAS (W38), at NYK (W16)

Upcoming schedule: at LAC (2/4), vs. GSW (2/6), vs. IND (2/8)

If you told someone at the start of the year that Anthony Davis would end up on the Mavericks in a trade where Luka Doncic teams up with LeBron in Los Angeles, you would've needed to be drug tested. Not even NBA 2K would accept this trade, yet here we are talking about the reality of Luka and Davis being swapped for one another in the trade that broke the internet.

Are the Lakers still a formidable team in the NBA power rankings? The duo of LeBron and Luka is crazy to think about, but this team doesn't have any big-man depth now. Does Los Angeles have enough to contend for a title? Rob Pelinka will need to make more moves between now and Thursday to increase his team's chances of winning big.

10. Minnesota Timberwolves (+5)

Record: 27-22 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. ATL (W8), at PHX (W8), at UTA (W25), vs. WAS (L2)

Upcoming schedule: vs. SAC (2/3), vs. CHI (2/5), vs. HOU (2/6), vs. POR (2/8)

Could the Minnesota Timberwolves be turning the corner? Even though this season has been a whirlwind for the Wolves, Anthony Edwards has kept this team in the hunt. Now, Edwards has led Minnesota to wins in five of their last six contests, coming up short in a surprising 105-103 loss at home to the Washington Wizards.

Losses like these that overshadow a solid road win over a team like the Phoenix Suns. The Timberwolves are back inside the top 10 of the NBA power rankings, but this is only because other teams have not risen to the occasion. This team in Minnesota still has a lot to figure out in order to be taken seriously, especially since Edwards is oftentimes their only reliable source of scoring.

11. Phoenix Suns (+1)

Record: 25-23 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. LAC (W2), vs. MIN (L8), at GSW (W25), at POR (L19)

Upcoming schedule: at POR (2/3), at OKC (2/5), vs. UTA (2/7), vs. DEN (2/8)

A great two-point win over the LA Clippers was overshadowed by the loss at home to the Timberwolves. After a 25-point win on the road against the Golden State Warriors, the Phoenix Suns suffered a 19-point loss in Portland. Who are the Phoenix Suns right now?

Kevin Durant and Devin Booker are getting their points, but the Suns still have these lapses where they simply don't defend the paint. When they do, this team looks like a true playoff contender, and they've shown that by winning nine of their last 13 games with solid defense. At the same time, giving up 127 points to a young Trail Blazers team is not a good look at all.

12. Los Angeles Clippers (-3)

Record: 28-21 | Last Week's Schedule: at PHX (L2), at SAS (W12), at CHA (W8), at TOR (L7)

Upcoming schedule: vs. LAL (2/4), vs. IND (2/6), vs. UTA (2/8)

Defense continues to be the name of the game for the LA Clippers. This season, the Clippers allow only 107.2 points per game to their opponents, the third-best mark in the NBA behind only the OKC Thunder (104.7) and the Orlando Magic (105.4). However, the Clippers rank just 23rd in the league in scoring. Whether or not Los Angeles takes the leash off Kawhi Leonard and lets him actually play off a minute restriction will decide their overall fate.

13. Detroit Pistons (+1)

Record: 25-24 | Last Week's Schedule: at CLE (L19), at IND (L14), vs. DAL (W15), vs. CHI (W8)

Upcoming schedule: vs. ATL (2/3), vs. CLE (2/5), vs. PHI (2/7), vs. CHA (2/9)

Buy stock in the Detroit Pistons and Cade Cunningham. Despite suffering double-digit losses to the Cas and Pacers, the Pistons continue to grow as a team and find a lot of success offensively. When it's time for the playoffs and play-in tournament, nobody will want to deal with this scrappy and feisty team in Detroit, especially with Cunningham cementing himself as one of the best playmakers in the NBA.

14. Dallas Mavericks (+2)

Record: 26-24 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. WAS (W22), at NOP (W1), at DET (L15), at CLE (L43)

Upcoming schedule: at PHI (2/4), at BOS (2/6), vs. HOU (2/8)

Why in the world would the Mavericks trade Doncic? More importantly, why would they trade him to the Lakers, where they will see him for the next decade, for only one first-round pick? Look, Davis is a great player and we shouldn't discredit what he will do on the court in Dallas, but he is turning 32 in March. Even if the Mavs somehow win the 2025 NBA Finals, they have still sacrificed their entire future and have disappointed their fans by giving Doncic away.

15. Milwaukee Bucks (-5)

Record: 26-21 | Last Week's Schedule: at UTA (W15), at POR (L13), at SAS (L26), vs. MEM (L13)

Upcoming schedule: vs. MEM (2/2), at OKC (2/3), at CHA (2/5), at ATL (2/7)

It has become clear that the Milwaukee Bucks are simply Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. Even with Giannis recording at least 30 points and 10 rebounds in five straight games, the Bucks continue to decline in the NBA power rankings because they lack secondary production. The big question here is whether or not Khris Middleton is sacrificed at the trade deadline for the greater good in Milwaukee is the big question here.

16. Sacramento Kings (-3)

Record: 24-24 | Last Week's Schedule: at BKN (W14), at PHI (L13), at OKC (L34)

Upcoming schedule: at MIN (2/3), vs. ORL (2/5), at POR (2/6), vs. NOP (2/8)

Did the Kings make the right call by trading away De'Aaron Fox and bringing in Zach LaVine? Well, the Kings certainly aren't done making moves, as they have roster spots to fill and financial flexibility to work with over the next few days leading up to the trade deadline. There is a chance Sacramento can greatly improve their chances of contending this year with a more balanced offensive approach, especially with LaVine and DeMar DeRozan reunited.

17. San Antonio Spurs (+6)

Record: 21-25 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. LAC (L12), vs. MIL (W26), vs. MIA (L2)

Upcoming schedule: at MEM (2/3), at ATL (2/5), at CHA (2/7), at ORL (2/8)

The combination of Victor Wembanyama and Fox is going to be lethal. Speed and size kill in this league, and the Spurs now have two of the most dynamic, young players in the NBA. This trade couldn't have happened at a better time either, as San Antonio has dropped nine of their last 12 games overall. After making this trade with Sacramento, the Spurs now set their sights on making the playoffs.

18. Miami Heat (+2)

Record: 24-23 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. ORL (W6), vs. CLE (L20), at SAS (W2)

Upcoming schedule: at CHI (2/4), at PHI (2/5), at BKN (2/7)

Jimmy Butler needs to go. The Miami Heat have dragged this out way too long, and the dark cloud continues to overshadow this franchise. While they may have moved up in the NBA power rankings, the Heat are still a very mediocre team right now with no sense of direction until Butler is traded.

19. Golden State Warriors (-)

Record: 24-24 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. UTA (W11), vs. OKC (W7), vs. PHX (L25)

Upcoming schedule: vs. ORL (2/3), at UTA (2/5), at LAL (2/6), at CHI (2/8)

At this point, the door is shut and about to be locked for the Golden State Warriors in terms of contending for another championship with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. After missing out on trades last season and during the offseason for another All-Star talent, LaVine is now off the board ahead of the trade deadline for the Warriors. Time is running out for this team to make a move if they are to avoid the play-in tournament. That is if they even make the play-in tournament!

20. Portland Trail Blazers (+3)

Record: 20-29 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. MIL (W13), vs. ORL (W29), vs. PHX (W19)

Upcoming schedule: vs. PHX (2/3), vs. IND (2/4), vs. SAC (2/6), at MIN (2/8)

Perhaps the biggest storyline in the NBA that nobody is talking about because of all the trades is the sudden emergence of the Portland Trail Blazers. Maybe people need a larger sample size before they start buying into what the Blazers are selling, but this young team has won seven of its last eight games, with impressive victories over the Bucks, Suns, and Magic (twice). In this span, Portland's defense has held its opponents to 101.6 points per game.

21. Orlando Magic (-4)

Record: 24-26 | Last Week's Schedule: at MIA (L6), at POR (L29), at UTA (L14)

Upcoming schedule: at GSW (2/3), at SAC (2/5), at DEN (2/6), vs. SAS (2/8)

As teams continue to make moves up the NBA power rankings, the Orlando Magic are stuck in the middle of an identity crisis at the worst time. Even with Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner injured, the Magic sustained success for a long time. This team is now two games below .500 with Banchero and Wagner on the floor, raising concerns about just how much offensive production this team has. Scoring is the main concern in Orlando right now.

22. Philadelphia 76ers (-1)

Record: 19-29 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. LAL (W14), vs. SAC (W13), vs. DEN (L3), vs. BOS (L8)

Upcoming schedule: vs. DAL (2/4), vs. MIA (2/5), at DET (2/7), at MIL (2/9)

Without Joel Embiid and Paul George, the Philadelphia 76ers have been highly competitive and fighting against some of the league's best with Tyrese Maxey leading the charge. Maxey, who ended up being an All-Star snub, has averaged 37.3 points, 6.3 assists, and 3.0 rebounds per game while shooting 52.6 percent from the floor and 44.4 percent from three-point range over his last four games.

23. Chicago Bulls (+1)

Record: 21-29 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. DEN (W8), at BOS (L22), at TOR (W16), at DET (L8)

Upcoming schedule: vs. MIA (2/4), at MIN (2/5), vs. GSW (2/8)

After trading LaVine to the Kings, the Chicago Bulls appear ready to sell ahead of the trade deadline. Nikola Vucevic will be next, and the Bulls continue to field all trade offers coming their way as they build for the future. Expect more changes to come in Chicago this week.

24. Toronto Raptors (+1)

Record: 16-33 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. NOP (W9), at WAS (W24), vs. CHI (L16), vs. LAC (W7)

Upcoming schedule: vs. NYK (2/4), vs. MEM (2/5), at OKC (2/7), at HOU (2/9)

Keep a close eye on what the Toronto Raptors do at the trade deadline, especially since this team has won eight of their last ten games to pull within striking distance of those inside the play-in range of the Eastern Conference standings. Masai Ujiri is never shy to pursue undervalued talents on the trade block, which is why he could do so once again by leveraging assets like Bruce Brown, Kelly Olynyk, and Chris Boucher.

25. Atlanta Hawks (-7)

Record: 22-27 | Last Week's Schedule: at MIN (L8), vs. HOU (L4), at CLE (L22), at IND (L5)

Upcoming schedule: at DET (2/3), vs. SAS (2/5), vs. MIL (2/7), at WAS (2/8)

Injuries continue to pile up for the Atlanta Hawks, leading to conversations about them selling veteran talent at the trade deadline. Along with Bogdan Bogdanovic gaining trade traction, Clint Capela is once again coming up in trade rumors ahead of the deadline. With Jalen Johnson out for the year due to a torn labrum in his shoulder, the Hawks are now unfortunately a bottom 10 team in the NBA power rankings.

26. Brooklyn Nets (+2)

Record: 16-33 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. SAC (L14), at CHA (W21), at HOU (W12)

Upcoming schedule: vs. HOU (2/4), vs. WAS (2/5), vs. MIA (2/7)

Don't tell Jordi Fernandez that the Brooklyn Nets are supposed to be tanking because his guys are playing with heart and getting after it defensively. Once the Nets get Fernandez a real team to fight in the East with, the Nets will be a really fun group to watch because of how well their coaching staff gets their guys on the same page. Don't sleep on Brooklyn pulling off more upsets as the season goes on, at least until they bench all of their starters.

27. New Orleans Pelicans (-)

Record: 12-37 | Last Week's Schedule: at TOR (L9), vs. DAL (L1), vs. BOS (L2)

Upcoming schedule: at DEN (2/3), at DEN (2/5), at SAC (2/8)

At some point over the next few days, the New Orleans Pelicans will be making a trade to get below the luxury tax line. Whether or not they will do so by trading away Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, or another high-profile player is yet to be seen. This is a lost season for the Pelicans, as matters got worse with Dejounte Murray suffering a season-ending Achilles injury. The most shocking statistic from the 2024-25 season is that Ingram, Williamson, and Murray spent zero minutes on the floor together.

28. Utah Jazz (+1)

Record: 11-36 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. MIL (L15), at GSW (L11), vs. MIN (L25), vs. ORL (W14)

Upcoming schedule: vs. IND (2/3), vs. GSW (2/5), at PHX (2/7), at LAC (2/8)

Never count out Danny Ainge from making moves at the trade deadline. After sending Drew Eubanks and Patty Mills to the Clippers for PJ Tucker, Mo Bamba, and a second-round pick, the Utah Jazz were involved in the Luka-AD trade by essentially buying Jalen Hood-Schifino and two second-round picks. Expect to see the Jazz involved in more trade talks over the next few days before the deadline.

29. Charlotte Hornets (-3)

Record: 12-34 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. LAL (L5), vs. BKN (L21), vs. LAC (L8), vs. DEN (L3)

Upcoming schedule: vs. WAS (2/3), vs. MIL (2/5), vs. SAS (2/7), at DET (2/9)

This past week was not a good one for the Charlotte Hornets, as they are once again ranked 29th in the NBA power rankings after four straight losses. The good news for Hornets fans is that this team is still fighting, as seen in their two close defeats at the hands of the Lakers and Nuggets. It is safe to say that Charlotte will finish with one of the five worst records in the league this season.

30. Washington Wizards (-)

Record: 7-41 | Last Week's Schedule: at DAL (L22), vs. TOR (L24), vs. LAL (L38), at MIN (W2)

Upcoming schedule: at CHA (2/3), at BKN (2/5), vs. CLE (2/7), vs. ATL (2/8)

Speaking of the worst record in the NBA — the Washington Wizards everybody! Out of nowhere, the Wizards snapped their 16-game losing streak on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves this past week. How this happened is puzzling, but hey, make it seven wins for the Wizards this year! One more win for Washington and they can avoid having the fewest wins in a single season in NBA history.