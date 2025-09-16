The Memphis Grizzlies enter the 2025-26 NBA season at a crossroads. After two years defined by injuries, suspensions, and roster turbulence, this year feels like a genuine reset. Ja Morant is back at the helm, Jaren Jackson Jr. remains the franchise cornerstone on the defensive end, and the front office has spent the offseason shoring up depth. They brought back Santi Aldama on a restricted free agent deal, added veteran big man Jock Landale, and extended Cam Spencer after a promising first year. Ty Jerome was also signed to provide secondary playmaking, and youngsters like Zach Edey and GG Jackson give Memphis a future-facing dimension.

On paper, this roster is solid. The backcourt rotation of Morant, Jerome, and Scotty Pippen Jr. has both explosiveness and versatility, while wings like Vince Williams Jr. and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope can space the floor. The frontcourt features defensive anchors in Jackson Jr. and Brandon Clarke, with Edey and Landale offering size against Western Conference bruisers. Yet, for all the balance, Memphis faces a brutal reality: the Western Conference has never been more competitive. Dallas added Cooper Flagg. Phoenix reshaped itself around Devin Booker. Denver still has Nikola Jokić. Minnesota, Golden State, and Oklahoma City continue to loom large.

If the Grizzlies want to transform from a middle-tier playoff hopeful into a legitimate threat, they’ll need one more piece. Internal growth alone might not be enough. This is where the trade market comes into play. The franchise has assets: young players like GG Jackson, Zach Edey, and Olivier-Maxence Prosper, plus a full slate of draft picks, and could package those in pursuit of a difference-maker. The key question is who fits best alongside Morant and Jackson Jr.

Below are three players who could shift the Grizzlies’ trajectory if the front office is willing to be aggressive.

Lauri Markkanen: The scoring forward who could transform Memphis

The Grizzlies have always been a defense-first team, leaning on athleticism and grit to overwhelm opponents. But when the offense bogs down, they lack a consistent second scorer next to Morant. Jaren Jackson Jr. is more of a complementary option than a go-to offensive engine, and the wings on the roster are role players rather than stars. That’s where Lauri Markkanen could become a franchise-altering target.

Lauri Markkanen hits his 6th 3… he's got 26 PTS! 📺 Lakers-Jazz on NBA League Pass pic.twitter.com/0vQyftUCvN — NBA (@NBA) February 13, 2025

Currently with the Utah Jazz, Markkanen's name has floated in trade speculation as the Jazz walk the line between rebuilding and competing. At 7-feet tall with elite shooting range, Markkanen represents exactly the type of offensive piece Memphis needs. His ability to stretch the floor would open up driving lanes for Morant, while his off-ball movement would complement Jackson Jr.’s inside-out skill set. Unlike past scoring forwards the Grizzlies have pursued, Markkanen doesn’t require the ball constantly: he thrives playing off guards, hitting spot-up threes, or attacking closeouts.

Defensively, Markkanen isn’t a liability. While not a lockdown defender, his size allows him to contest shots and fit into a team scheme. Paired with Jackson Jr., Memphis could maintain its defensive identity while drastically upgrading its offensive versatility. If the Jazz decide to lean younger and commit fully to their rebuild, Memphis could strike a deal centered around draft picks and one of their young forwards.

Dejounte Murray: The 2-way guard partner for Ja Morant

While Ty Jerome and Scotty Pippen Jr. provide depth, the Grizzlies still lack a true backcourt partner for Ja Morant who can defend elite guards and create offense when Morant sits.

Historic night for @DejounteMurray 🔥 25 PTS | 17 REB (career-high) | 5 AST | 3 STL pic.twitter.com/QawgwBnFYK — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) April 27, 2021

Murray’s defensive prowess would immediately bolster the Grizzlies’ backcourt. He can take the toughest perimeter assignment every night, freeing Morant to focus more on offense. Offensively, Murray’s ability to run the pick-and-roll and hit midrange jumpers would provide the Grizzlies with a reliable second initiator. Unlike pure spot-up shooters, Murray can orchestrate an offense when Morant is off the floor, preventing the scoring droughts that have plagued Memphis in recent years.

Adding Murray would also give Memphis flexibility in lineup construction. They could go small with Murray and Morant together, or stagger their minutes to ensure one creator is always on the floor. His playoff experience with both San Antonio and Atlanta would bring a much-needed stabilizing presence to a team that has often leaned too heavily on youth.

Kyle Kuzma: A versatile forward with a championship pedigree

For Memphis, not every trade target has to be a superstar. Sometimes, the difference between a first-round exit and a deep playoff run comes down to adding a player who can fill multiple roles.

Meanwhile, here’s Kyle Kuzma getting up shots in the Philippines. 🇵🇭 (h/t @UnderdogNBA) pic.twitter.com/y7vnNRBoKf — BucksRealm (@BucksRealm) August 22, 2025

Kuzma has grown into a reliable scorer and rebounder who can toggle between small forward and power forward. His offensive game has expanded significantly since his Lakers days; he’s comfortable creating off the dribble, hitting spot-up threes, and crashing the glass. For the Grizzlies, he would add a dimension of offensive versatility that their current forwards lack.

Beyond the box score, Kuzma brings championship experience. He was a key contributor during the Lakers’ 2020 title run and understands the intensity of postseason basketball. For a Memphis team that has struggled with maturity and composure in the playoffs, Kuzma’s presence could prove invaluable.

Financially, Kuzma’s contract is manageable, and the Bucks may be inclined to move him if they continue to prioritize developing their young core. For Memphis, adding Kuzma wouldn’t require gutting the roster but would still provide a meaningful upgrade in scoring and versatility.

Can Grizzlies compete in the West?

The Grizzlies have the talent to return to contention, but the Western Conference is unforgiving. Standing pat may result in a respectable season, perhaps even a playoff berth, but it won’t elevate them into the tier of teams capable of challenging Denver, Dallas, or Minnesota. That requires boldness.

Lauri Markkanen, Dejounte Murray, and Kyle Kuzma each bring a unique solution to Memphis’ current needs. Markkanen offers the star-level scoring forward they’ve lacked. Murray provides the defensive and playmaking guard who can stabilize the backcourt. Kuzma delivers versatility and championship experience at a reasonable cost.

Ultimately, the Grizzlies must decide whether to continue building patiently or to capitalize on Ja Morant’s prime years with a win-now move. If they choose the latter, targeting one of these players could be the spark that reignites “Grz Nxt Gen” and puts Memphis back in the heart of the Western Conference race.