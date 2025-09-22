For the Milwaukee Bucks, the last three years have been a sobering reminder of how quickly a championship window can narrow in the NBA. Despite having one of the most dominant players of this generation in Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks have fallen in the first round of the playoffs for three consecutive seasons.

Injuries, roster imbalance, and age in key positions have all contributed to their early exits, but the frustration has been compounded by the looming question of Giannis’s long-term future. Many around the league expected the two-time MVP to finally request a trade this summer, and yet he remains in Milwaukee, ready to begin another campaign with the only franchise he has ever known.

The Bucks’ front office took an aggressive approach this offseason. They made the bold decision to waive Damian Lillard, who never quite found his rhythm in Milwaukee, to create the flexibility needed to sign Myles Turner in free agency. That single move reshaped the team’s frontcourt, giving them a younger and more versatile big to pair with Giannis. They also doubled down on continuity by re-signing key contributors such as Bobby Portis, Gary Trent Jr., Kevin Porter Jr., Taurean Prince, and Gary Harris. Jericho Sims was kept as a backup center, while Ryan Rollins and Chris Livingston returned to provide depth on the wing.

Turner’s arrival helps defensively and with floor spacing, but it doesn’t solve Milwaukee’s need for a reliable secondary scorer in high-pressure situations. The Bucks may have set themselves up to compete again in a weakened Eastern Conference, but they’ll need reinforcements if they are to truly threaten the likes of Boston, Cleveland, or even up-and-coming challengers.

That’s why the trade market will be critical. Milwaukee has the contracts and mid-tier assets to make a deal, and if they want to maximize their remaining championship window with Giannis, the time to act may be this season. Three players in particular stand out as trade targets who could give Milwaukee the spark they need to re-enter the title picture.

Collin Sexton: A dynamic backcourt scorer

The most glaring void left by Damian Lillard’s departure is at the guard position, where the Bucks now lack a consistent offensive engine. Collin Sexton could be the answer. The Hornets guard has rediscovered his scoring punch in recent years and has shown he can lead an offense both as a starter and off the bench. For Milwaukee, Sexton’s skillset is exactly what they need: relentless rim pressure, transition speed, and a microwave scoring ability that could take the load off Giannis in playoff settings.

Sexton is not the kind of floor general who controls tempo with passing, but his scoring instincts are elite. His ability to attack downhill would force defenses to collapse, opening kick-out opportunities for shooters like Trent Jr. and Portis. Pairing him in pick-and-roll actions with Giannis or Turner would give Milwaukee a dynamic wrinkle that their offense sorely lacks. Defensively, Sexton competes with energy, though he isn’t a stopper. Still, the Bucks have enough length and rim protection to cover for his weaknesses, especially with Turner and Giannis forming a strong back line.

What makes Sexton particularly appealing is his age and contract situation. At 26, he fits into both the present and future of the Bucks’ timeline, providing a bridge as their roster inevitably evolves around Giannis.

Dorian Finney-Smith: A defensive wing stabilizer

Beyond their backcourt concerns, Milwaukee also faces questions on the wing. Finney-Smith has built his career as one of the NBA’s most dependable 3-and-D wings. He thrives in doing the dirty work: guarding opposing stars, hitting corner threes, and providing the kind of grit that championship teams always seem to need. For the Bucks, he would slide seamlessly next to Giannis as a versatile defender capable of switching across multiple positions. His presence would ease the defensive burden on Amir Coffey and allow Milwaukee to field lineups that could stand toe-to-toe with the firepower of Boston or Philadelphia.

USA TODAY ranked the Rockets signing of Dorian Finney-Smith as one of the five most underrated moves of the offseason They highlighted Houston’s “elite length and defensive athleticism” with DFS in the lineup, and said Finney-Smith should also help spread the floor on offense pic.twitter.com/k2oMSBGStO — SleeperRockets (@SleeperRockets) August 25, 2025

Offensively, Finney-Smith doesn’t need the ball to be effective. He spaces the floor, makes timely cuts, and understands his role within a star-driven system. On a Bucks team where Giannis commands so much defensive attention, Finney-Smith’s ability to knock down open shots would be invaluable. He may not provide the scoring punch of Sexton, but his defensive value could make the difference in playoff matchups where Milwaukee has too often been exposed on the perimeter. Adding a wing of his caliber would give them the kind of lineup flexibility that championship hopefuls require.

Tyus Jones: A floor general to unlock the offense

While Sexton would address Milwaukee’s need for scoring, the Bucks also lack a true floor general who can stabilize the offense. Tyus Jones could fill that void. Widely regarded as one of the league’s best backup point guards, Jones has proven he can thrive as a starter when given the opportunity. His steady decision-making, high assist-to-turnover ratio, and ability to control pace make him an ideal fit for a veteran team looking for reliability at the point guard spot.

Tyus Jones Pace and Separation work with NBA Trainer @Pnewt0n Love the consistency of his workouts. A pro’s pro 👏 pic.twitter.com/sqg9FW1d6g — Hoop Herald (@TheHoopHerald) August 16, 2025

For Giannis, having a guard like Jones would be invaluable. Too often, the Bucks’ offense devolves into isolation or transition bursts without a consistent half-court structure. Jones brings order, ensuring that shooters are in the right spots and that the ball moves with purpose. His ability to feed bigs in the post and hit timely floaters would complement both Giannis and Turner perfectly. Defensively, Jones isn’t elite, but his awareness and discipline make him serviceable.

Jones also carries playoff experience and a calm demeanor that would be crucial in high-stakes moments. Unlike Sexton, he doesn’t demand heavy usage, which makes him an excellent fit alongside stars. If Milwaukee could add both Jones and a wing like Finney-Smith, it would suddenly boast one of the most balanced rotations in the East.

Where do the Bucks stand in the East?

The Milwaukee Bucks enter the 2025-26 season at a crossroads. They have retooled around Giannis and Turner, retained key contributors, and built a roster that is deeper than it was a year ago. But depth alone won’t win them a championship. Their margin for error is smaller than ever, and after three straight first-round exits, the pressure is immense.

In a weakened Eastern Conference, the Bucks have a path to reclaiming their spot among the elite. But to do so, they must address their most glaring needs: consistent guard play, perimeter defense, and offensive stability in the half-court. Collin Sexton, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Tyus Jones each offer solutions to those problems, and acquiring even one of them could dramatically alter Milwaukee’s trajectory.

Giannis has made it clear that he wants to win in Milwaukee, but patience will not last forever. The Bucks have built a strong foundation this offseason, but the trade deadline will define whether this season ends in another disappointment or a return to true contention.