Despite still having one of the best players in the world in Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks have failed to return to the NBA Finals and reclaim the title they won in 2021. The Bucks have been derailed by Antetokounmpo's injuries in the last few playoffs, where they have been eliminated in the first round in the past three seasons.

Antetokounmpo made headlines recently after stating that he is already expecting Milwaukee to trade him down the road. He has been vocal about his preference to remain in Cream City, but their recent failures have made the two-time MVP more pragmatic about his future with the team.

The Bucks should be in desperation mode this season, and they need someone to have a breakout year to help Antetokounmpo carry the cudgels and return to the mountaintop.

Bucks player who will break out in 2025-26 season

Antetokounmpo changed the course of Milwaukee after having his coming-out party in his fourth year. He was named Most Improved Player after averaging then-career-highs of 22.9 points, 8.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.9 blocks.

Since then, the Bucks have become a perennial contender in the Eastern Conference and haven't missed the playoffs.

He may not have the same lasting impact as “The Greek Freak,” but Kevin Porter Jr. has a good chance to deliver a breakout campaign this season. With Damian Lillard now gone after a two-year stint in Milwaukee, Porter has been handed the keys at the point guard spot.

He was a solid contributor off the bench last season, especially in the latter part when Lillard went out due to a season-ending Achilles injury. He showed that the Bucks made the right decision in acquiring him in a midseason trade with the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for MarJon Beauchamp.

In 30 games for Milwaukee, Porter averaged 11.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.3 steals in just 19.9 minutes per outing. He also shot career-highs of 49.4% from the field and 40.8% from three-point range.

He is expected to hike up his numbers as a full-time starter, although coach Doc Rivers could also go with Cole Anthony, whom the Bucks added in the offseason. Porter, however, has the size advantage over Anthony and is the better playmaker and outside shooter. He can also disrupt the passing lanes with his speed and athleticism.

Kevin Porter Jr.'s redemption arc

Porter has always had the tools to become a star in the NBA. He had his best run in his fourth year, averaging career-bests of 19.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.4 steals on top of 5.7 assists with the Houston Rockets.

He, however, has also been hounded by off-court issues, including a gun charge in 2020 and a domestic violence case involving his girlfriend in 2023. It forced the Rockets to waive him, promptly ending a tenure that was filled with promise. Porter has also dealt with issues regarding his mental health.

Entering his first full season with the Bucks, fans are hoping that KPJ won't spiral into another cautionary tale. He has another great opportunity to start clean and permanently redeem himself. He should also be motivated to prove his worth after signing a two-year contract extension worth $11 million in June.

The Bucks didn't make any big moves in the summer aside from signing Myles Turner. But if Porter builds on his solid stint last season, it could be enough to improve the core and propel the squad back to the NBA Finals.