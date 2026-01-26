During his time with the Minnesota Timberwolves, current New York Knicks big man Karl-Anthony Towns was a beloved member of the community. Although Towns was traded to the Knicks, he still holds love for the city he began his NBA career in. And following a pair of recent killings of Minnesota citizens at the hands of federal agents, Towns took to social media to convey his thoughts on the situation.

“What is happening in the Twin Cities and the Great North Star State is heartbreaking to witness. These events have cost lives and shaken families – and we must call for accountability, transparency, and protections for all people. This moment demands that we must reflect honestly on what our values truly are. My thoughts, prayers and deepest condolences are with Reneé Good and Alex Pretti,” Towns wrote.

In the wake of the second killing which occurred on Saturday, the scheduled game between the Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors was postponed by the NBA until Sunday. Both Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and Wolves head coach Chris Finch issued statements on the incidents and overall situation.

Towns is one of the latest NBA players to comment on the situation, following Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton who took to social media as well to convey his thoughts. Across the aisle, WNBA star Breanna Stewart made her own statement while participated in Unrivaled this weekend, as per Alexa Philippou of ESPN.

The re-scheduled Warriors-Wolves was game was ultimately played, with the Warriors emerging victorious, 111-85. A couple of weeks ago after the killing of Good, the Wolves held a moment of silence before their game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.