The Minnesota Timberwolves have surfaced as a sneaky contender in the race for Giannis Antetokounmpo as the NBA trade deadline nears. According to Brett Siegel, Jaden McDaniels serves as the ultimate X-factor for this dark-horse pursuit. If the Timberwolves suddenly made McDaniels available, he could likely be traded for three or four first-round picks, similar to the Mikal Bridges trade.

This move would provide Minnesota with the necessary assets to finalize a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks. McDaniels is currently averaging a career-high 14.9 points while shooting over 44 percent from three-point range, making him one of the most valuable defensive assets in the league.

According to a report from the NY Times, it would take significantly more than just McDaniels to secure a player like Antetokounmpo. Julius Randle is another primary candidate for a move, especially since Chris Finch considers him the team’s most important player due to his playmaking and averages of 22.3 points and 5.4 assists.

Furthermore, Naz Reid is playing the best basketball of his career as a Sixth Man of the Year candidate, while Rudy Gobert remains an elite rim protector despite his age.

There are also significant concerns regarding Antetokounmpo’s health and the team’s financial future. At 31 years old, the Bucks star has faced several injuries and is currently dealing with a calf issue that could keep him out for weeks.

If the Timberwolves move their core depth, they risk falling in the standings while waiting for him to return. Additionally, pairing Antetokounmpo with Anthony Edwards on two max contracts would create a top-heavy salary structure, presenting a different challenge than the current roster setup.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers remain an outside possibility in the Giannis sweepstakes despite their status as a second-apron team. Brett Siegel notes that while Cleveland lacks draft assets, it could clear a path by trading Lonzo Ball to open up playing time and salary space.

The outcome of the Giannis trade remains the biggest story in the league, potentially affecting the futures of other stars across the NBA for this year. What should happen next?