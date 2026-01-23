The Minnesota Timberwolves have fallen short in the conference finals in back-to-back seasons. They were not due to a lack of effort, but arguably, inadequacies in personnel.

The Timberwolves have built their roster around Anthony Edwards’ offensive gravity and Rudy Gobert’s rim protection, but they have struggled at times to surround them with consistent two-way players.

With the trade deadline just a few weeks away, the Timberwolves should not remain idle as other teams get stronger for the playoffs. They have looked a little shaky compared to their last two campaigns, and a significant shakeup of the roster could be the key to finally advancing to the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history.

Minnesota Timberwolves' Perfect 2026 NBA Trade Deadline Move

Currently, Minnesota is seventh in the Western Conference with a 27-18 record. While it is not too bad, it feels like an underachievement for a team that has been to the conference finals for two straight years.

Even with an offensive phenom in Edwards and a defensive stalwart in Gobert, the Timberwolves have looked mediocre, especially against faster opponents.

To address their issues, the Timberwolves should trade Julius Randle and Mike Conley Jr. to the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for Trey Murphy III, Herb Jones, and Saddiq Bey—three versatile wingmen who could be interchangeable on both ends.

It’s the kind of roster shakeup that could redefine the identity of both teams: The Timberwolves will lean on more defensive versatility, while the Pelicans will add experience to accelerate the growth of their young players.

While it is tough to part ways with Randle and Conley, two key pieces in Minnesota's resurgence, the squad has to give up something to reach greater heights.

Randle is a proven scorer and an all-around talent, but he’s a 31-year-old veteran locked into a sizable contract. The Timberwolves should ship him for more flexible assets to increase their upside without mortgaging their future.

Murphy is only 25, Bey is only 26, and Jones is only 27. They are all on the same timeline as the 24-year-old Edwards.

As for the 38-year-old Conley, he is already on the tail-end of his career. His exit will give more opportunities for Rob Dillingham, Bones Hyland, and Jaylen Clark.

Roster Improvement for Minnesota Timberwolves

Coach Chris Finch will be thrilled to acquire Murphy, Jones, and Bey. Finch has always espoused defense, and Murphy and Jones are proven stoppers, while Bey has the tools to improve.

They can put points on the board as well, especially Murphy and Bey, filling the void that will be left by Randle. Murphy and Bey are averaging 22.0 points and 15.2 points, respectively, this season.

Murphy is also a better shooter than Randle, averaging 38.8% from three-point distance. Moreover, he does not need the ball all the time to score, unlike Randle, whose high usage can clog the Timberwolves’ flow. On defense, he can guard multiple positions with his length and agility.

While Jones has been hampered by his shoulder injury, he remains one of the league's best defenders. He was named to the All-Defensive First Team in 2024. With him on the roster, Edwards does not have to expend a lot of effort guarding the opposing team's main option.

Imagine him, Murphy, Gobert, Edwards, and Jaden McDaniels teaming up. Good luck scoring against that crew.

Jones and Bey will also address the Timberwolves' lack of scoring off the bench. Aside from Naz Reid, the team has no other consistent option among the relievers. Jones, who has a career tally of 10.1 points, and Bey, who once scored 51 points in a game, will change that.

If Minnesota wants to get over the hump, calling New Orleans should be a priority.