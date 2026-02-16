Anthony Edwards always has that confidence that he's the best player on the court at all times regardless of who he's sharing the hardcourt with. The Minnesota Timberwolves star feeds off of wanting to snatch the chains of the other stars he competes against, and this was what fueled Team Stars' rise to the NBA All-Star Game crown.

Edwards scored 32 points total across three games, including eight in the Stars' convincing 47-21 triumph over the Stripes, and that was good enough to have the Timberwolves star be crowned as the All-Star Game MVP.

Going up against the likes of Kevin Durant, someone he's had a friendly rivalry with over the past few seasons, and LeBron James, both of whom he played with on the gold medal-winning Team USA side in 2024, lit a fire underneath the Timberwolves star, as was obvious.

“I wanna cook them every time,” Edwards said in his interview after receiving the All-Star Game MVP honors.

Ant when being guarded by Lebron & KD

"I wanna cook them every time"😭

Indeed, the Timberwolves star did his fair share of cooking, as a few buckets from him created so much separation between them and Team Stripes in the All-Star Game final. All that's left now is to keep cooking whomever he comes up against come postseason time.

Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards is coming for the crown

Edwards has now been hardened in the playoffs, having been on the receiving end of two Western Conference Finals heartbreaks. In his first WCF appearance, he ran out of steam. The following year, the Oklahoma City Thunder were simply too overwhelming. But now, Edwards understands the level that is required for him to get over the hump.

The Timberwolves star raises his game when he comes up against the legends of the sport, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has swiftly become one of them. And knowing the chip he has on his shoulder, expect him to put up his best fight when the postseason begins in April.